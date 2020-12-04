The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.
Scotland had 5,460 positive cases between November 25th and December 1st, which was 99.9 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 5%.
The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 931 positive cases which works out at 147 per 100,000 people.
Out of the 100 neighbourhoods with the highest cases of Covid-19, 24 come from Glasgow, 13 were from North Lanarkshire, 10 were from South Lanarkshire, 10 were from Renfrewshire and the rest are spread out across the mainland.
No area in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven day period.
