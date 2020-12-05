A second night of extreme winter weather has been reported in Edinburgh with many residents sharing footage of thundersnow and hail. 

It comes following Met Office warnings of snow for much of the country and thundersnow being reported by many residents the night before. 

Images show rising levels in the Water of Leith, with reports of lightning across much of the Capital, with transport impacted by the severe winter weather. 

A number of services were also cancelled last night. 

Scotrail announced this morning that due to heavy rain flooding at Livingston North disruption is expected. Edinburgh Trams also announced that due to flooding services are running between Edinburgh Park Station and York Place. 

According to the Met Office, when thunderstorms form in wintry conditions they can sometimes give rise to heavy downpours of snow, and this, along with the usual thunder and lightning, is called 'thundersnow'.

Forecasters describe thundersnow as “unusual” as it can only occur during a few months of the year. Lightning appears brighter when thundersnow happens at night because light is reflected off the snowflakes.

Many took to social media to share footage of the extreme weather. 

