A second night of extreme winter weather has been reported in Edinburgh with many residents sharing footage of thundersnow and hail.
It comes following Met Office warnings of snow for much of the country and thundersnow being reported by many residents the night before.
Images show rising levels in the Water of Leith, with reports of lightning across much of the Capital, with transport impacted by the severe winter weather.
A number of services were also cancelled last night.
Scotrail announced this morning that due to heavy rain flooding at Livingston North disruption is expected. Edinburgh Trams also announced that due to flooding services are running between Edinburgh Park Station and York Place.
We continue to see flooding on some routes this morning, this is the result of some heavy rainfall since last night. Services running through Livingston North & Hartwood are currently affected.— Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 5, 2020
Arrangements for further pumps to be onsite and reduce water levels are underway. pic.twitter.com/RVsZdCNfXb
According to the Met Office, when thunderstorms form in wintry conditions they can sometimes give rise to heavy downpours of snow, and this, along with the usual thunder and lightning, is called 'thundersnow'.
Forecasters describe thundersnow as “unusual” as it can only occur during a few months of the year. Lightning appears brighter when thundersnow happens at night because light is reflected off the snowflakes.
Many took to social media to share footage of the extreme weather.
thunder in edinburgh right now. my window was vibrating. pic.twitter.com/PtHUx9mA7m— laura (@daremetobreathe) December 5, 2020
Edinburgh weather mixing up the ways to wake us up in early hours - yesterday it was #thundersnow at 4.45am, today it's a 1.15am+ hail storm. I didn't capture the thunder & lightening but here's some angry hail knocking at the window... pic.twitter.com/z8g37qvwd8— Katherine Smith (@ProfKatSmith) December 5, 2020
#Edinburgh #thundersnow pic.twitter.com/4hK2BzacDD— kahraman koştaş (@kkostas) December 5, 2020
Crikey. #thundersnow in #porty #edinburgh again tonight. pic.twitter.com/3YH21K2o1m— J L Hall 🇪🇺 #WearAMask ❤️ (@jlhallwriter) December 5, 2020
