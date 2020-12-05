The Royal Navy has monitored nine Russian vessels around the UK in recent weeks, with some off the coast of Scotland.
A surfaced submarine, destroyer, corvette, patrol ship, and their supporting tugs and supply ships were monitored by the Royal Navy ships in both the English Channel and waters close to the west coast of Scotland.
First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, said: “This is why the Royal Navy is at sea every day, protecting the UK and our interests.
"Even with the pressures of Covid, we remain at short notice to respond to threats both in home waters and around the world.
"Despite the increase in Russian activity, both on the surface and underwater, we are always ready to respond.”
READ MORE: Wemyss Bay bomb: Royal Navy detonate German WWII mine
The Navy reported that the Type 23 frigate HMS Northumberland watched the movements of Udaloy-class destroyer in the North West of the Outer Hebrides, off the west coast of Scotland.
A patrol ship in the English Chanel also shadowed a surfaced Kilo-class submarine, the Stary Oskol, the corvette Boikiy, patrol ship Vasiliy Bykov and support ships.
Commander Philip Harper, Commanding Officer of HMS Severn, said: “In very challenging conditions with rough weather, Severn and several other British and allied ships, have spent 20 days ensuring that Russian transiting warships remain under our watchful eyes.”
READ MORE: Covid surge in NHS Higland linked to cluster at Faslane naval base
Three Royal Navy warships – HMS Tyne, HMS Richmond and HMS Kent escorted the same group of Russian ships in the Celtic Sea with RAF Typhoon and F-35s jets also joining the operation.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment