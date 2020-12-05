A second man has been charged after a protest outside Celtic Park in Glasgow.

The 36-year-old was arrested and charged with disorder offences over the protests that followed Celtic's defeat to Ross County in the Scottish League Cup.

Police Scotland said three police officers were injured in the incident involving fans gathered outside the stadium on Sunday calling for Hoops boss Neil Lennon to be sacked.

A statement from the force said: "Police Scotland can confirm a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with disorder-related offences following a protest outside Celtic Park on Sunday November 29.

"He was released on an undertaking and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

On Thursday, police said a 22-year-old man had been charged with disorder-related offences and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, of the Greater Glasgow division, said: "Our investigation into the incident outside Celtic Park on Sunday continues and I would like to reiterate that inquiries are ongoing to establish those involved.

"Disorder of this nature will not be tolerated and any repeat of the scenes witnessed last weekend will be met with a robust police response.

"The Scottish Government regulations are quite clear that these types of demonstrations are prohibited in areas under Level 4 restrictions, so I would urge people to find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help the prevent the spread of coronavirus and save lives."

He added: "Officers will continue to engage with people to explain the restrictions in place. Our response to any protest will be measured and appropriate but we will use enforcement where required.

"I would appeal to anyone who has any information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained."

Celtic said in a statement on Sunday night that they will also be launching an investigation.

It said: "While we sincerely share the huge disappointment of all Celtic supporters, there can be no excuse for some of the violent scenes at Celtic Park this evening."