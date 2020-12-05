There have been 777 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours in Scotland.
In the same time period, there have been 22 new reported deaths.
According to Scottish Government figures 64 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
945 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19.
The number of deaths of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days was down from the 41 announced on Friday and the cases are 189 lower.
