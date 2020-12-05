Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his private office tested positive for coronavirus, the party has said.
A spokesman for the Labour leader said that he had not shown any symptoms of the disease but would be working from home in line with Government regulations.
“This afternoon, Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his private office staff tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Keir is well and not showing any symptoms. He will now be working from home,” a spokesman for Sir Keir said.
It is understood Sir Keir will stay at home until December 16 – 14 days after he last came into contact with the staff member concerned last Tuesday.
This is the second time that he has been required to self-isolate.
In September Sir Keir went into quarantine when one of his children developed possible symptoms of the disease only for a test to come back negative two days later.
Scotland has recorded 22 coronavirus deaths and 777 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Scottish Government has confirmed.
The number of deaths of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days was down from the 41 announced on Friday. The cases are 189 lower.
