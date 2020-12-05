Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that the first Covid vaccines have arrived in Scotland.

The First Minister took to social media to confirm that the first initial supplies of the Covid vaccine had arrived in the country.

She wrote on social media: "Some positive news - initial supplies of the Covid vaccine have now arrived safely in Scotland and are being stored securely. The first vaccinations are on track to be administered on Tuesday"

The UK was the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as being safe for use.

Last week it was confirmed by the First Minister that the first jabs could be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has said the vaccine - which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 - is safe to roll out.

Scotland has recorded 22 coronavirus deaths and 777 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

The number of deaths of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days was down from the 41 announced on Friday. The cases are 189 lower.

There were also 945 people in hospital with recently-confirmed Covid-19.

Of those, 64 were in intensive care.

In the past 24 hours, the results of 20,723 tests were confirmed, with 4.5% of people testing positive for the virus.