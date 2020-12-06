The first shipments of the vaccine have arrived from Belgium and during this week the first immunisations are expected to be administered, no doubt in front of the cameras, in what the world hopes will be the beginning of the end of Covid-19 and the start of life getting back to normal.

This is not just a journey of a few hundred miles and tens of millions of hopes. It began in the depths of the English countryside more than 200 years ago with a young milkmaid called Sarah Nelmes, her cow Blossom and eight-year-old James Phipps, a gardener’s son.

In May 1796, Sarah noticed a rash on her hand and went to her local doctor in rural Gloucestershire. He asked whether Blossom had recently had cowpox, a mild viral infection which causes a few weeping spots on animals udders and which is occasionally passed to humans. She had. The diagnosis and subsequent actions were to change human history and provide the scientific key which, this week, will see the first vaccine employed.

The doctor was Edward Jenner, the eighth of nine children born to the vicar of Berkeley. He had gained surgical experience locally and with an eminent surgeon and experimentalist, John Hunter, at St George’s Hospital in London. Jenner was skilled in dissection and also in human and plant anatomy. His expertise in identifying flora and fauna was well recognised. More than 20 years before Sarah consulted him he had turned down the chance to travel with Captain James Cook on his second voyage, to discover whether there was some great southern landmass, rumoured to be Terra Australis.

At the time of Nelmes’ visit to her doctor, smallpox was ravaging the planet. More than 10 per cent of registered deaths – 20% or more in some parts of the Great Britain – were ascribed to it and the evidence of its virulence in the scarred faces and bodies of the survivors was obvious.

Smallpox had been around for hundreds of years. In the early-16th century the virus was killing around one in three of the population. The vain measure to try to guard against it was called variolation, which involved grinding up smallpox scabs and blowing the material into the patient’s nose or scratching it into the skin. For 200 years this didn’t change.

Jenner took it a step further. He believed that cowpox matter, taken from scabbing, would protect against smallpox. So he decided to experiment on young Phipps, his gardener’s boy, although history does not record whether parental permission was given. Given the structure of society then, probably not.

He scratched or cut the boy’s arm and rubbed into the wound the material from Sarah’s hand. This was the world’s first vaccination (from the Latin “vacca” for cow). A few days later the boy became mildly ill but quickly recovered, which proved for the first time that cowpox could be passed from person to person.

Jenner now needed to know whether cowpox could make James immune from smallpox. So, on July 1, 1796 he exposed the boy to it and as the days passed he didn’t develop the infection. Neither did he on the 20 subsequent times Jenner tried to infect him.

That should have been the end of smallpox, but alas there were anti-vaxxers then too. Many opposed it on religious grounds, that something coming from an inferior, cloven-hooved creature should not be put into their bodies. And then, when an 1853 Act of Parliament made vaccination from cowpox compulsory, there were widespread protests over freedom of choice, much like now.

There was also opposition within the medical profession. One of the reasons – apart from self-interest among professionals who did not want Jenner to succeed – was that those who wanted to test it had to obtain the cowpox matter from Jenner and, in a time when infection was not understood, the samples themselves became contaminated, principally because people already infected were responsible for handling them.

It wasn’t until 1980, when there were still 15 million cases a year, that a massive eradication campaign by the World Health Organisation finally wiped out smallpox and Jenner could at last settle in his resting place. Nearly a century after Jenner had pioneered that first vaccination, Louis Pasteur, a French scientist and disciple of the English doctor, reasoned that if a vaccine could be found for smallpox then it would work well for all other diseases. Sometimes a historic medical breakthrough takes ages to catch on.

Pasteur had been studying chicken cholera which was decimating the population and had isolated the bacteria which caused it. Unfortunately, the chickens he inoculated kept dying. And then a happy accident created the eureka moment. In 1879, he instructed a lab assistant to inject chickens with a fresh culture of the viral bacteria. But the man forgot, went on holiday, came back and, trying to make up, injected the now old cultures.

The chickens displayed only mild symptoms, survived, and when they were healthy again Pasteur hit them with doses of the proper stuff and they showed no signs of illness. The difference, he figured out, was oxygen, which made the bacteria less deadly.

A present-day equivalent is Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine, when a half-strength vaccine in the first dose was mistakenly given to volunteers, followed by the intended amount, which proved more effective than two shots of the regular batch.

Buoyed by the success of his chicken cholera vaccine, Pasteur went on to develop one for anthrax which was successfully used to treat animals. Then in 1885, while studying rabies, he tested his first human vaccine. What he didn’t know then was that rabies, unlike chicken cholera and anthrax, caused by bacteria, is a viral disease.

But by passing his virus through rabbits first Pasteur discovered that it became less potent. After successfully protecting dogs from rabies he treated his first human patient who had been attacked by feral dogs and was sure to die.

Pasteur injected him each day with progressively more virulent doses of his vaccine from the rabies-infected rabbits. The boy did not develop symptoms of rabies and survived.

Pasteur’s success led to the term “vaccine” being used for treatments for a wide range of diseases and not just Jenner’s smallpox one, and is now a generic term to cover all those using a weakened or dead virus to give immunity against an infectious disease.Pasteur’s discovery set off a train of successes, against whooping cough in 1914, diphtheria in 1926, tetanus in 1938, influenza in 1945 and mumps in 1948. These were followed by vaccines against polio, measles and rubella.

Measles is the most infectious virus known. It makes Covid and Sars look puny. It is so contagious that few unvaccinated people who come into contact with it are spared contracting it. You don’t even need to be in the same room with someone to catch it because the droplets remain in the air for hours.

It is now on the rise again, even when immunisation can prevent it. In 2018, cases surged to an estimated 10 million worldwide, with 140,000 deaths, a 58% increase since 2016. In poor countries the reason is broken, underfunded heath systems and the lack of wherewithal to pay for drugs. It will only get worse. More than 20 countries have now suspended vaccination programmes as they struggle to cope with Covid.

In rich countries, like ours, scepticism over vaccination stems largely from a discredited study by British surgeon Andrew Wakefield which erroneously linked autism to the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella). That forged study has been retracted, and Wakefield was later struck off the UK medical registry.

He has been remade since in the United States and has become the standard-bearer of the anti-vaxxers, embraced by Donald Trump. In 2015, Trump claimed the MMR shot had caused autism in a colleague. “You take this little, beautiful baby and you pump – I mean it looks just like it’s meant for a horse, not for a child,” he said.

It’s estimated that each day 7,000 people die of vaccine-preventable diseases, more than two million a year, the majority in the developing world. The Pfizer vaccine to be launched this week in the UK costs around $30 for the two shots and has to be stored at -70°C, two entry qualifications preventing mass vaccinations in many poor African countries.

In this country, despite the science Jenner pioneered, one person in five may refuse to take the vaccine, helping to keep the virus alive, albeit, over time, in an increasingly diminishing number of adherents.

It’s the luxury of stupidity that millions elsewhere can’t afford to here.