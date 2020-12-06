The number of young people in trade unions has been in free fall for years – but as pandemic bites and anger grows that all seems to be about to change. Writer at Large Neil Mackay investigates

EVE and Ciaran have finally joined a trade union. They are brother and sister. I first met the two millennials not so long ago when I was investigating the life of twenty-somethings in the modern workplace, and how zero-hour contracts, the gig economy and precarious jobs were grinding the young down. It was a story of exploitation and a creeping return of conditions which were described – rightly and without exaggeration in many cases – as “Dickensian”.

I uncovered a world of predatory bosses, where workers had few, if any, rights, and staff were even sometimes paid “in pennies by the minute”. Despite these disgraceful conditions, I was struck by how few young people were in a trade union. It seemed as if millennials had turned their backs on the very idea of getting together with fellow workers to protect themselves. Things were so bad, the STUC even started a campaign called Better Than Zero to recruit young people in the gig economy into unions.

Now, though, there’s a hint that this millennial aversion to trade unions is ending – amid an already cut-throat job market made worse by the predations of the coronavirus pandemic.

When I first spoke to Eve and Ciaran they had both just finished university in Glasgow and were working in part-time jobs – one in a bar, the other in a restaurant – hoping to get a foot on the career ladder. On zero-hour contracts, they felt bullied, overworked, underpaid, and at constant risk of the sack. They might arrive for a shift only to be told to go home again as trade was slow that day – or be demanded, at a moment’s notice, to work shifts that hadn’t been planned. Refusal or questioning was met with threats that shifts would be cut and money lost.

Just before the pandemic Eve moved into a career in the public sector and joined a union. “Everyone was in a union in my new job, so it seemed only sensible to join,” she said. Her brother Ciaran, though, is still working in hospitality as he waits to start a master’s degree next year. It was the pandemic which pushed him into a union. The restaurant he worked in just wasn’t safe, he felt – risks were being taken with staff and customer health. “I honestly don’t know why it took me so long,” he says today. “So few people my age seemed to be in unions. But then during the pandemic more and more of us realised we needed to do something to protect ourselves.”

What has really been happening when it comes to young people and unions? Have millennials abandoned the idea of joining a trade union? If so, why? Or are folk in their late teens and twenties now starting to turn again to unions as employment becomes evermore precarious and Darwinian? To find out, I sat down over Zoom with one of the most prominent trade unionists in Scotland – Dave Moxham, the deputy general secretary of the STUC. He is responsible for campaigns and trade union organising, so if there’s anyone who can explain the relationship between millennials and unions – it’s him.

The story of decline

“The general trend of young people joining trade unions has been downwards almost since the 1980s,” Moxham says. “It partly reflects a general fall in union membership. There’s been a steady decline in trade union membership, and a steeper fall in membership of young people.”

On the surface, then, it sounds grim – but study the figures a little more closely and you’ll see membership, especially among the young, stabilising and improving over the last two years. A slow but steady change is starting to happen.

Recently, young people have begun joining unions in ever-larger numbers. It’s not, says Moxham, “the swallow that makes the summer” but membership among 16 to 29-year-olds is increasing, albeit from a low base.

“We aren’t talking about five years of sustained increase,” Moxham says, “we’re talking about a two-year slight improvement.”

Nevertheless, something has altered. For years, young people turned away from unions in droves. Now they’re starting to join again.

Broadly, after declining for years, union membership is on the up and growing faster among young people. Moxham is cautious and although he’ll only describe what’s happening as “a slight uptick”, he also clearly sees some real progress after years of gloom.

Youth anger

Young people are getting angry, it seems. “There’s a sense of injustice which we think is enormous,” says Moxham. Millennials are contacting the STUC every day over dire conditions at work, he points out. Many call asking for help and then end up joining a specific union. Once they join, they start recruiting colleagues, set up social media groups for members, and the ripple effect begins. “That’s where you’re seeing the slow but sustainable increase in members,” Moxham adds.

He cites the young people at the Cineworld chain in Glasgow. What began as one lone person ringing up for advice has now turned into a union group with thousands of members in Britain in Ireland. When it comes to the economic cost of Covid, it’s clear who’ll suffer most – the young. It’s millennials in crunch jobs like bars, restaurants and the arts who will disproportionately face unemployment. There could be 100,000 young people without a job next year.

“That’s a massive number for Scotland,” Moxham says. Unions worry that in a post-pandemic scramble for work, bad employers will drive down standards even further and again it’ll be the young hit worst.

Young people are also at the sharp end of the data revolution and how that’s changing work. Jobs like Uber drivers, Deliveroo staff, and increasingly care workers see their lives dictated by algorithms. They seldom see fellow workers, they might never meet their boss, and their entire working day can be decided by a computer choosing what they do and when.

Moxham calls this “the atomisation of work through data”. It’s hard, he says, to think of anything more alienating than these jobs. “If we don’t find a way for [people in these jobs] to have some influence over their work then we’re looking at a really Brave New World where work takes on a completely different complexion and I find that quite frightening.”

The STUC is currently recruiting in the games industry in the hope of being able to use millennials with technology and data skills against exploitative bosses. The growth of artificial intelligence also clearly poses a danger to job security for workers of all ages.

The changing shape of work

ONE of the biggest reasons for the sharp fall in union membership – from a high of around one million in Scotland in 1981 to 675,000 last year – has been the changing shape of work. From the 1980s onwards those big, traditional, heavy industry and energy jobs – like coal mining, steelworks and shipbuilding – began their rapid decline. The public sector was also scaled back. These jobs were all heavily unionised. In the 1990s, the country shifted to finance, service and retail jobs. It was the service sector which really grew – particularly hospitality jobs in hotels, pubs, and restaurants. These jobs, Moxham says, “are much harder to unionise”. They also attract young staff. People move around in hospitality jobs – hopping from restaurants to hotels and pubs. “If you spend 20 years in [one] workplace working next to similar people then it’s just much more likely you’ll be in a union,” Moxham says.

Young people often tend to copy their parents – if mum and dad were in a union then they’ll probably join too. So, the decline in overall union membership becomes a vicious circle. In the late 1970s and early 80s, there was a “strong hand-me-down culture” of children following parents into trade unions.

“Come to a millennial today,” says Moxham, “their parents are half as likely to be in a trade union.”

But the bigger issue is a cultural one – for a long time, young people just haven’t thought a union was for them. When the STUC polls millennials it finds them saying “that unions are a good idea but it wasn’t for their type of work”, Moxham explains. “They associated trade unions with … working in coal mines, and they didn’t see it as relevant to them.” That’s “partly a failure of the trade union movement”, Moxham says. “It didn’t project itself sufficiently.”

Social media individualism

One new problem is the rise of “social media individualism”. Moxham and other trade unionists think that the way platforms like Twitter allow anyone to speak to the powerful, and celebrities in particular, has “changed the perception of how you communicate”. It’s not about acting collectively, which is the hallmark of a union, but acting individually, one to one. That small cultural shift may have had a big psychological effect on how young people view trade union membership.

Rather than fighting this, though, unions have simply embraced it. Unions now use social media so young workers can organise themselves in small groups, rather than waiting for some remote official to get action under way.

The comeback

So, what accounts for the slow rise in union membership among the young over the last few years? Moxham looks back to a previous blip which saw union membership rise – the Iraq War. “There was a massive spike in collective action and campaigning that young people were involved in,” he says. A lot of people now rising to the top of trade unions in their mid-30s, he points out, were teenagers who got involved in the anti-war campaigns of 2003. They were politicised by the war and saw a move into trade unions as natural. They’re now recruiting young people themselves.

The independence referendum also led to today’s incremental rise in young people joining unions. Moxham says the STUC’s Better Than Zero campaign “came from the embers of the independence referendum”. A lot of young people who got involved in the Yes campaign were on the left and are now, as they reach working age after university, joining a union.

The coronavirus pandemic is also having an effect. The Unite union, which ran a campaign aimed at recruiting workers in the hospitality sector, saw membership increase 15 per cent among bar and restaurant staff since the virus hit, Moxham says. That meant many more young people were able to keep themselves on furlough – something which other non-union millennials are noticing.

Really cracking the millennial generation, though, will take a decade, he thinks. However, it’s still much more likely today that the young person serving you a drink in a chain pub will be in a union than they were a few years ago. Young people are starting to walk into these jobs and find other staff already unionised. “That has a multiplier effect,” says Moxham. “But I don’t want to make it sound easy as the type of work we’re talking about is such hard work to unionise.”

Facing down bosses

Some big hospitality companies are implacably anti-union, and make it difficult for young staff to join. There have been breaches of employee rights. Companies have refused staff the right to be represented – and there have been unfair and wrongful dismissals, and fines for failing to pay minimum wage.

Employers can refuse to talk to a union unless there is 40% membership among staff. “That’s incredibly hard to achieve if an employer has their face set against it,” Moxham says. The ideal scenario for the STUC would be one which models itself on Denmark where hospitality workers have their wages negotiated in discussions between government, employers and unions. “If you work in McDonald’s in Denmark you get twice the wages that you do in Scotland,” he says.

Any time a union flexes its muscles and does what it’s meant to do – fight for workers – membership rises. The EIS teachers’ union saw its pay campaign lead to an upswing in young millennials joining. When young people enter professions that are already heavily unionised they also quickly join unions.“If you become a trainee social worker, you join a union just as much at 20 as you do at 50,” Moxham adds.

What about Government?

ANOTHER cultural problem is the growing belief that it’s “Government which needs to fix things”. There’s a worry that more and more people feel only politicians can bring employers to heel, when in truth ordinary workers can change their companies themselves if they act together.

Nicola Sturgeon won’t get you a microwave in the staff kitchen, after all. Moxham says issues like banning zero-hour contracts and raising the minimum wage are clearly issues for Government, but conditions in the workplace can be made better simply by workers forcing their bosses to listen to them. Just “blaming Boris Johnson” for everything isn’t going to improve where you work.

The failure by governments in London and Edinburgh to really embrace the transition from oil and gas to green energy is also posing a real problem for young people in the employment market. Millennials with science and tech skills are reluctant to move into “old energy” jobs as these could quickly disappear – but there’s not been enough investment in green energy to create the jobs needed.

In terms of the Scottish Government, Moxham says it’s relatively friendly towards unions and supports the concept of “fair work”. However, he wonders if that would continue if there was a pro-independence vote and the SNP had full control over employment law. “It’s probably easier to be nice to us when there’s a limit on the things they can do,” he says, adding: “It’s not a problem-free relationship – but there’s genuine open dialogue.”

Moxham says one of the biggest mistakes by unions – which has led to the current low membership figures – was the shift in the 1990s to treating members like customers. So, members only heard from or contacted their union when there was a problem or they needed a lawyer. Unions also became a little too male, pale and stale – but that’s starting to change too.

As if to underscore the point that young people are becoming evermore central to trade unions, Moxham’s daughter is in the kitchen behind him as we end our talk. A fact he needs to illustrate an argument slips his mind as we’re about to wrap up. He calls out to his daughter asking if she can help. Within seconds, she’s got the information at her fingertips.

Membership: facts and figures

IN 1979, there were 13.2 million people in UK trade unions. By 2018, that had declined to 6.8 million.

Over the last two years in Scotland, union membership numbers have risen from a low of 635,000 in 2017 to 675,000 last year. However, compared to the mid-1990s, when some 766,000 people were in unions, that’s still a steep decline. The proportion of the entire workforce in unions has also risen from 28% to 29.3% in Scotland between 2017 and 2019. In the UK as a whole, in 2017 the percentage of all employees in unions stood at 23.3 – in 2019, that had risen slightly to 23.5%. In terms of the generation divide, for 16 to 19-year-olds membership rose from 2% to 3.3% from 2017 to 2019. For 20 to 24-year-olds it rose from 10.2% to 10.4%, and for the 25 to 29 age range it went from 18.3% to 18.5%. A slow but steady increase.

Data also shows that the rise in union membership is driven increasingly by women as male membership continues to decline.