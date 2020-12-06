US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing the presidential election in a staggering speech at a rally in Georgia.

Thousands of largely maskless supporters gathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia's Republican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative session to give him the state's electoral votes despite Joe Biden winning the majority of the vote.

The latest attempt to subvert the presidential election results continued his unprecedented campaign to undermine confidence in the democratic process, but overshadowed his stated purpose in boosting senators in the state.

In a staggering speech the President declared that "If I lost, I'd be a very gracious loser, if I lost, I would say I lost, and I'd go to Florida and take it easy, and I'd go around and I'd say I did a good job.

"But you can't ever accept when they steal and rig and rob. Can't accept.

Mr Trump pulled out a piece of paper and read a list of his electoral achievements, including falsely asserting he won Georgia and the White House.

He then added: "Well the Democrats did try to steal the presidency and they're trying like hell. Do you ever notice the fake news?"

Mr Biden took Georgia by 12,670 votes and won a record 81 million votes nationally, but Mr Trump continued to reiterate his unsubstantiated claims of fraud, despite his own administration assessing the election to have been conducted without any major issues.

Republicans need one victory to maintain their Senate majority, and Democrats need a Georgia sweep to force a 50-50 Senate and position Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking majority vote.

Yesterday, California certified its presidential election and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Mr Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors so far to 279, over the 270 threshold for victory.