Tributes have flooded in for a Scots dad who died on Saturday after a battle with coronavirus.

Andrew Slorance's family confirmed the news on Twitter this morning with a "broken heart".

His wife, Louise, said: "It is with a broken heart that we say @slorance passed away with COVID-19 on Saturday morning."

The 49-year-old, who was part of the Scottish Government's Resilience Division, was put on mechanical ventilation last month after contracting the virus in early November.

It is with a broken heart that we say @slorance passed away with COVID-19 on Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/nD2QjJIYo5 — Louise Slorance (@LouiseSlorance) December 6, 2020

He was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, a member of the non-Hodgkins lymphoma family in 2015, and spoke to The Herald recently about his mammoth summer cycling challenge ahead of a potentially life-changing stem cell transplant.

Nicola Sturgeon led tributes on social media for the father-of-two and wrote: "All of us in @scotgov are devastated by this news and send love to @LouiseSlorance and family.

"Andrew was a wonderful person and made a difference in all he did. He was a crucial part of our Resilience team and central to our fight against Covid this year.

All of us in @scotgov are devastated by this news and send love to @LouiseSlorance and family. Andrew was a wonderful person and made a difference in all he did. He was a crucial part of our Resilience team and central to our fight against Covid this year. We will miss him hugely https://t.co/YCGTPGn0P5 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 6, 2020

"We will miss him hugely."

Former presiding officer Tricia Marwick wrote: "Louise, I am so very sorry. Andrew was a good man. My thoughts are with you, his family and all who loved him most."

Jack McConnell said: "Such a good guy. So terribly sad. Lots of and sympathy to you, Louise, and all the family."

And Peter McMahon added: "Louise, this is desperately sad news.

"Andrew was one of the good guys. I know his many friends, colleagues and former colleagues will have you and your family in their thoughts today."