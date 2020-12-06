A pensioner who was struck by a van on a busy Glasgow bridge has died in hospital.
The 74-year-old was taken to hospital on Thursday, December 3 after the collision on the Kingston Bridge.
At around 10am, a blue Toyota Corolla and a white Mercedes Sprinter van were involved in a collision on the M8 eastbound, accessed from the Cook Street on ramp.
The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition, but police have now confirmed he has died of his injuries.
A spokesman said: "A 74-year-old man, who was struck by a van on the Kingston Bridge, Glasgow, on Thursday, December 3, has died from his injuries.
"Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 0841 of December 3."
