THE use of money may be in general decline, but demand for banknotes is surging as it emerges £50 billion of UK currency is “missing”.

How can £50 billion be “missing”?

Good question, but it seems to be the case and a committee of MPs has said the Bank of England should be trying to trace the money. The House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the bank needs to “get a better handle” on the currency.

Where could it be?

Meg Hillier, chair of the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said the money is “stashed somewhere but the Bank of England doesn’t know where, who by or what for - and doesn’t seem very curious”.

There are concerns over where the money is and what it’s being used for?

The Bank of England estimates that between 20% and 24% of the value of notes in circulation are used for cash transactions, with 5% held by UK households as savings.

The remainder?

According to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO), which monitors government spending, “Little is known about the remainder, worth approximately £50 billion, but possible explanations include holdings overseas for transactions or savings and possibly holdings in the UK of unreported domestic savings or for use in the shadow economy”.

The Bank of England say the money is not “missing”?

A spokesperson said “members of the public do not have to explain to the Bank why they wish to hold banknotes. This means that banknotes are not missing”, stressing it has always met public demand for banknotes and “will continue to do so”.

We are using less banknotes anyway?

Concern has been growing over the dwindling use of cash over the years, the rise of a "cashless society” and the financial exclusion this could bring, with emphasis on the impact on people who do not have bank accounts - just over one million people in the UK - or those have problems budgeting, as well as those who have simply been left behind by the digital age.

The pandemic has accelerated this?

Lockdown has seen a 60% decline in the number of ATM withdrawals, although when people do turn to cash machines, the sums taken are higher. According to Link, which runs the ATM network in the UK, about 11 million money withdrawals are made weekly, with £1 billion taken out, but this also gives rise to a possible increase in hoarding money as with stores and cafes closed, there's nowhere to spend.

Demand for banknotes is rising?

According to a 2018 report by the Bank for International Settlements, demand for money has spiked in most advanced economies since the global financial crisis, in part due to lower interest rates which has discouraged saving account use and fuelled a trend for stockpiling hard cash.

Record high?

The number of notes in circulation in the UK reached a record high of 4.4 billion in the summer, with a total value of £76.5 billion ($103 billion), according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO), which monitors government spending. This compares with 1.5 billion notes worth about £24 billion in 2000.

What now?

The NAO recommends that the Bank of England works with other public bodies to improve its understanding of the driving forces behind the rise in demand for notes and where the £50 billion is, saying this “might help inform wider policy, for example on tax evasion”.