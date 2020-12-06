SCOTLAND'S Health Secretary has rowed back on her suggestion that some areas could remain under lockdown beyond December 11.

Jeane Freeman had said "all options are on the table" and a decision will be announced on Tuesday.

This came despite First Minister Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly insisting level four restrictions in areas such as Glasgow will be lifted on December 11.

Ms Freeman has now indicated she misspoke.

She tweeted: "11 local authorities currently in Level 4 will come out of that level on Friday. That position has not changed.

"The Cabinet will decide on Tuesday what level below 4 they’ll go into.

"My comments were intended to mean in respect of that decision, all options are on the table."

Appearing on the BBC's Politics Scotland, Ms Freeman was asked if some level four areas could remain in that tier.

She said: "All options are on the table at this point, as you would expect them to be.

"That doesn't mean – people shouldn't read from that any decision one way or the other.

"The work goes on over the weekend so that we have the most up-to-date data, the most up-to-date clinical advice, then we take a decision as a Cabinet on Tuesday and the First Minister makes that announcement on Tuesday."

Ms Sturgeon previously said: "Level four restrictions in the areas will be lifted on December 11.

"Before then we will have to make an assessment based on up-to-date data at the time about what levels these areas then go into.

"Will they go back to level three or could some of them go to level two?

"We can't make that assessment right now because we need to wait and see what the data is, but the level four restrictions will be lifted on December 11."