There have been 643 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

In the same time period, there have been 5 new reported deaths.

According to Scottish Government figures, 62 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

951 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19.

in the week ending 29 November, 252 deaths were registered where COVID-19 was on the death certificate

14,790 new tests for Covid were carried out with 5.2% returning positive results. 

Yesterday, 777 new cases of Covid were reported. 