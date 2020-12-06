There have been 643 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
In the same time period, there have been 5 new reported deaths.
According to Scottish Government figures, 62 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19
951 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19.
11 local authorities currently in Level 4 will come out of that level on Friday. That position has not changed.— Jeane Freeman (@JeaneF1MSP) December 6, 2020
The Cabinet will decide on Tuesday what level below 4 they’ll go into. My comments were intended to mean in respect of that decision, all options are on the table.
in the week ending 29 November, 252 deaths were registered where COVID-19 was on the death certificate
14,790 new tests for Covid were carried out with 5.2% returning positive results.
Yesterday, 777 new cases of Covid were reported.
