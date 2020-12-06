Police are stationed outside Celtic Park ahead of this afternoon's Scottish Premiership match.
Officers can be seen on foot and horseback outside the stadium's gates prior to a proposed demonstration expected to take place on Sunday.
It comes one week on from when fans clashed with police officers following Celtic’s 2-0 League Cup defeat by Ross County.
Players and members of staff had to be escorted from the stadium.
Celtic are to face St Johnstone today, with kick off at 3pm.
Fans have been urged to stay away from today's proposed demonstration to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Chief superintendent Mark Sutherland said: “We are aware of a proposed demonstration outside Celtic Park on Sunday, December 6, and would urge people to find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“The Scottish Government regulations are quite clear that these types of protest are prohibited in areas under level four restrictions.
“Officers will continue to police these types of event using the 4Es (engage, explain, encourage, enforce) approach of engaging with those taking part and explaining the restrictions in place to save lives.
“Our response will be measured and appropriate but we will use enforcement where required.”
