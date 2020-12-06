A BUSINESS pandering to the homesick is offering a breath of fresh Scottish air – or Irish, English or Welsh – for exiles pining for their native heath. There’s no accounting for taste, but even less so, it seems, when it comes to smell. If I was stranded in the antipodes, or in the American mid-west, I’d yearn for a sniff of North Sea saltiness, or the peaty fragrance of a Highland river. What would I choose from Hoolet? Pine needles crunched underfoot in the woods or a newly stacked wall of logs. Yet apparently the most popular of this outfit’s bespoke fragrances are fish and chips and the reek of the London Underground.

Recently a scientific initiative was announced that made my nose twitch. Chemists and perfumiers are being asked to recreate the smells of Old Europe, so that our understanding of history will come with an added dimension. The list of what they hope to evoke has not been revealed, but it sets the mind racing. What from the past is unimaginable to us today? Indeed, if we can’t begin to imagine it, can we even answer that question?

Much is made of the lack of washing – bedsheets could be used for a year at a time – but stenches of this kind are not beyond our ken. It could be that something as seemingly uninteresting as the render or paint used on houses gave off an odour nobody noticed. I was certainly aware, after our house was whitewashed, of a chemical tang when it rained.

Every morning, when I open the shutters in one of the oldest rooms in the cottage, there’s a whiff of coal dust, although the old fireplace is long ripped out, and we only burn wood. That reminder of previous occupants makes you wonder about their lives. It’s like peeling away wallpaper, and finding layer upon layer of old patterns and palettes from far distant years, reaching back like a historical millefeuille.

One of the few things I can honestly boast about is my sense of smell. I might not be able to recognise friends a hundred yards away, or catch every word on the radio, but I feel fairly confident that if strangers entered the room behind my back I would smell them before I saw them.

It’s a double-edged gift, especially when using public toilets or when, as in a bygone age, I used to squeeze onto a packed train to find myself surrounded by crowds of pickled onion eaters. I have, however, detected gas leaks and smoke, which defied those who said I was making things up. Train me up, and I could be sent out to rootle for the prize truffles said to lurk in parts of the Borders, though nobody is saying where.

When I was growing up in the village of Belhaven, it was the yeastiness from the brewery that alerted us to lunchtime. By midday, on the mile-long walk home from primary school, the hops grew stronger the nearer to home I got. That aroma is my madeleine, and one of the many reasons why I love Edinburgh. When I’m at Haymarket, as the brewers’ vats start to boil my childhood often floods back.

Hoolet’s answer to Chanel No.5 is woodsmoke. We first visited in November, when chimneys were puffing, reminiscent of Italian hill villages, where the air in winter is always woody and sweet. Sometimes there’s a hint of coal too, and whenever I walk past our oil tank while our heating is on, an angel’s share escapes into the air.

Horses go through the village almost every day, and provide not only excellent fertiliser but leave a far more pleasant scent in their wake than cars. My grandmother used to run out with a shovel after riders had passed, spreading the golden muck on her flowerbeds. For those of us hereabouts who are keen on manure, stables put out sackfuls by the roadside for anyone to lift. They weigh a ton. And while I know I ought to pounce on the stuff the sheep leave behind at the back gate, it is one thing to like the smell of sheep, quite another to scrape it up.

Wet dog is another of the village’s finest scents, its Eau Sauvage. Even closely shorn terriers carry a reminder of pungent earth, while those with shaggy undercarriages can double their weight on a three-mile walk. Few things, however, compare with the nuttiness of beech leaves in the forest. Almost all the trees are bare now, and copper drifts lie knee-deep in places, blotting up the worst of the mud like bread dipped in gravy. Last weekend we watched four horses cross our path, their heat creating a halo of fog around them as they disappeared into the cooling dusk.

The other afternoon we began to build a leaf mould box from planks of pine. Alan set to with screwdriver and mallet, confident in the way only someone who has read the Reader’s Digest Complete DIY Manual cover to cover can be. The upshot is a thing of beauty, and it smells delicious. I spent the next day tipping in leaves, some newly raked, others, from earlier in the autumn, sodden (and stinky) as the bed of an ancient lake, as Ted Hughes might have it.

Already December has brought cold air that makes me sniff, from the river, the trees, and the cloudless sky. The chill is the first thing people remark on in the mornings. By evening its presence is even sharper, adding another dimension to the night and sending me hurrying back indoors. In that respect we’re no different from wildlife, aware of the changing environment around us, and its threatening edge.

Soon, all but the most gallus squirrels will have retreated. In the woods I’ve come upon fresh burrows and badger holes, suggesting no let-up in nocturnal foraging, and hinting at subterranean activity we can only guess at – decking the halls in ivy?

Whenever the temperature drops, it is followed by the rattle of pans as Alan gets cracking in the kitchen. Using a stockpot as deep as a cement mixer, he makes almost enough soup for the whole village. More than pine needles or horses or resiny logs, the scent of garlic sizzling in olive oil is the essence of home.