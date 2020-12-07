BY GEORGE MAIR

IT was a gift from one of Scotland's greatest writers to the doctor who brought him back to health.

Now a set of Sir Walter Scott's poetry, that had been considered to be lost, has emerged for sale at auction.

Scott became seriously ill in 1819 and, describing himself as “the image of death” and “roaring” in pain with agonising gallstones, is said to have even bade farewell to his children at one stage.

He recovered following treatment by a Dr William Dick, a Scottish doctor with the East India Company, and later wrote to the medic promising a set of his forthcoming Poetical Works in thanks.

Scott’s letter to the doctor has been in the collection of the National Library of Scotland (NLS) in Edinburgh for 90 years, but until now it was unknown what had become of the books themselves.

The 12 volumes, which remain in fine condition, will be among the highlights of Bonhams’ sale of Fine Books, Atlases, Manuscripts & Historical Photographs in London’s Knightsbridge on December 17.

Simon Roberts, senior valuer in Bonhams’ Book & Manuscript Department said the complete set, published in Edinburgh and bound in Perth, had remained in private ownership for 200 years.

They were identified thanks to an inscription written by Dr Dick in one volume, reading: “A Highly Valued Present from the Author to Doctor Dick therefore not to be lent. January 1820.”

Mr Roberts said: “Scott suffered very badly with gallstones during a key period in his literary output and at one stage his life was even thought to be in danger.

“He was greatly indebted to Dr Dick and promised to set aside a set of his forthcoming Poetical Works, with his ‘best and most grateful thanks’.

“The volumes were published in January 1820 and appear to have been in Edinburgh ever since. We were alerted by the inscription and the story gradually all fell into place. The letters confirmed everything.

“It is a very attractive set and it is still in lovely condition. We expect interest from institutions and Walter Scott collectors - there are also doctors who collect interesting things relating to the profession.”

Mr Roberts said the gift marked an important time in Scott’s life, adding: “Scott had yet to publish Ivanhoe and of course everything that followed, but 1820 could have seen the end of him. Gallstones could be very serious so it is perhaps thanks to Dr Dick that he went on to produce more great works.”

Scott suffered from severe stomach pains which he described as “my old enemy” and claimed “if I had not the strength of a team of horses, I could never have fought through it”.

The illness forced him in 1819 to dictate the remainder of the historical novel “The Bride of Lammermoor” and the following book “A Legend of Montrose” to the publisher John Ballantyne and poet William Laidlaw from his sickbed.

Scott dictated Ivanhoe between agonising cramps, “when I was so dreadfully ill that I could hardly speak five minutes without loss of breath” and described himself as “the very image of Death”.

However, in his letter to Dr Dick, dated August 6, 1819, kept at the NLS, he wrote: “As to your experience and skill I owe in a great measure my present recovered state of health I can no longer delay intruding upon you my best and most grateful thanks... I am not only recovered from the fits of the cramp but am altogether a great deal better than I have been for many year

“The Booksellers are making at present a full collection of my poetical trifles as it is not likely that I shall ever again be troublesome to the world in that way. They will be ready I suppose in winter when I will bespeak place for a set of them in your book-room, as a slight testimony of the author’s gratitude. Believe me dear Sir, Your truly obliged And now convalescent patient Walter Scott.”

On January 29, 1820, the author wrote to thank Dr Dick again, referring to the doctor’s “acceptance of the volumes”.

Dr Ralph McLean, Manuscripts Curator at the NLS, said: “Scott’s letter to Dick, held at the National Library of Scotland since the 1930s, illustrates the profound gratitude that the author had for Dick’s sound medical advice. For Scott, the gift was a small token of his appreciation, while for Dick it represented a connection to the renowned Scottish author.”



The books are expected to fetch £600-800.