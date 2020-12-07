It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas - and Scots are being reminded to post their letters and parcels to loved ones early with the introduction of a festive postbox.
Four postboxes, three for letters and cards and one for parcels, have been decorated as wrapped Christmas presents, with one in a Scottish city.
The boxes will also be “digitally activated”, so customers can scan a QR code on the boxes and watch a short festive message from Father Christmas.
The four boxes are located in Brighton, Wrexham, Aberdeen and Bangor in Northern Ireland, and will be in place throughout December from Monday.
READ MORE: Final posting dates for Christmas 2020
Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail, said: “As always, delivering Christmas is our absolute priority, particularly at the end of what has been a challenging year for many of us.
“In the process, we are thrilled to bring some of our special Christmas postboxes to more cities around the UK to help spread a little bit of festive cheer.”
What are the last UK posting dates for Christmas?
Last UK posting dates are December 18 for 2nd class mail and December 21 for 1st class.
For Special Delivery, it is December 23.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.