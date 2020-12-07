I love England. And the English. I love the place, and the people. I love its past, and its present. I love its great politicians and its great heroes. I love its cities, and towns, and villages. I love its greatest performers and its greatest artists: the comedians who’ve made me laugh and the musicians who’ve made me sing. I love the English countryside, and I love English culture, and I love it because it’s familiar and familial. I love England, and the English, and I will never be ashamed to say it.

I realise, of course, that some of you may be feeling a bit awkward by now, or irritated. You may find this expression of love from a Scotsman, this naked Anglophilia, hard to take. It’s not common or usual for Scots to express a love for England. It is more usual to express hate, dislike or distrust and we do it in pubs and stadiums and, dare I say it, in Scotland’s Parliament. Scotland, for obvious historical reasons, has a problem with Anglophobia and if you don’t think that’s true, you may be part of the problem.

The reason I’m raising the subject now – the love (and hate) of England – is because I’ve been trying to understand where we are now. The SNP’s record on health is poor. Its record on education is woeful. Its behaviour over the Alex Salmond affair is suspicious. The death rate from coronavirus is higher than it is in England. And yet look at the polls: the latest Ipsos Mori poll suggests 55 per cent intend to back the SNP in the constituency vote.

On the face of it, this makes no sense. How can a party with an objectively bad record still be attracting such high levels of support? Very few voters – unionist or nationalist – think the NHS has improved since Nicola Sturgeon came to power and yet many of those voters still intend to vote SNP. I’ve heard it myself many times: voters grumble to me about schools and hospitals and yet when I ask them who they’re going to vote for, they say: SNP.

So why is it happening? I suppose there will be some who think the performance of the Scottish Government has been good and will vote accordingly – fair enough, they’re entitled to their opinion. But it’s more likely that the SNP, and Ms Sturgeon in particular, are seen as a bulwark against the Tories and Boris Johnson. Approval ratings for Sturgeon are high; approval ratings for Johnson are low, and it’s here, I think, that our attitude to the English may come into play.

Obviously, Ms Sturgeon’s ratings are good partly because she is a better media performer than Mr Johnson. But the fact that support for the SNP is high when it has a bad record in government must mean other factors are in play. If Anglophobia is a problem (and it is) and if some Scots conflate Toryism and Englishness (and they do) then the First Minister has several things going for her: she’s not a Tory, she’s not Boris, and she’s not English.

You may think I’m exaggerating the importance of nationality here and that Ms Sturgeon’s Scottishness doesn’t matter. But if that’s so, answer me this: could you imagine an English man or woman becoming First Minister in the way that the English have voted for Scottish PMs? And if not, why not? Could it be because some voters have started to see politics in a distorted way: Englishness, Toryism and Bad on one side, and Scottishness, the SNP and Good on the other?

This has always happened in Scotland to some extent, of course. Until recently, Labour was seen as not-English and not-Tory, and benefited because of it, but a number of trends have worked to exaggerate the effect. What’s happened is that England and English culture is increasingly being seen and felt as different, and this has benefited nationalistic politicians such as Ms Sturgeon whose politics is also defined by being different to England.

One of the explanations for the trend is devolution – different political decisions are being taken here. But other cultural factors have been important too – factors which help explain the love I feel for England and may also explain why other Scots, particularly young Scots, don’t feel the same way.

What I mean specifically is the screen in the corner of the room or, more and more, the screen in our hands. Much of the love I feel for English culture came from TV in the 1970s and 80s. Scottish artists were also there, and I loved them too, but from a young age, the culture I saw on TV was largely English and the stuff I loved, I loved like it was my own. That’s what I meant by the word I used earlier: familial.

Some of you may think I’ve merely fallen prey to a kind of Stockholm Syndrome: I was bombarded with English culture and became sympathetic to my captors. But the first thing I’d say to that is I love Gavin Maxwell and Norman MacCaig and Conan Doyle as much as I love any English writer. I’d also say that England has given me some of my greatest loves – Morrissey, Victoria Wood, John Cleese – and part of the love is the shared aesthetic it creates with others: a fellow feeling across borders.

If the feeling has reduced in recent years – and I think it has – then it’s partly because the whole of Britain rarely shares the same experiences in the way it once did. I’m not necessarily bemoaning this – things change – but the cultural experience that has replaced it is largely American and is disseminated through Netflix and Prime. The social media on people’s phones can also be dominated by Scottish politics, particularly independence.

The effect of all this is to reduce the influence of English culture and this, in turn, runs a bigger risk. As long as Scottish and English people laugh at the same jokes and sing the same tunes, to an extent we feel the same. But once our cultural experiences diverge, so more of us will place less value on England and Scotland as members of a family of nations. The SNP keep telling us we’re totally different to the English. But it’s when most Scots start to believe it that the case for the Union will be lost.

