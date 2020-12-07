Around £170 million was unlocked for people in Scotland last year by the Citizens Advice network, new figures have revealed.
The figures, which suggest an increase of around £40 million compared to the previous year, have been hailed as "extraordinary" by Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS).
The 59 Citizens Advice Bureaux (CABs) and associated national services across Scotland helped deliver the gains through social security payments, employment entitlements, energy costs and debt reductions among other issues.
READ MORE: Online Christmas shoppers warned of festive period scams after millions lost to fraud last year
The organisation said that for every £1 invested in core advice funding in 2019-20, the CABs returned £16 for people, the organisation said.
CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “These extraordinary figures are testament to the life-changing work CAB staff and volunteers are doing in communities across Scotland every single day.
“We know that too many people face a financial cliff edge, one big unexpected bill away from being in real trouble.
“CABs make a real and tangible difference to the lives of tens of thousands of people every year.”
READ MORE: 'Horrifying' - 32,000 more Scots households plunged into extreme fuel poverty in a year - and Covid can't be blamed
He added: “What these figures also show is that the Citizens Advice network delivers exceptional value for money.
“We know there are potentially very tough times ahead … these figures make clear that the return on investment on advice is good for the economy and good for social justice.
“Since restrictions came into force during Covid-19 our CABs didn’t miss a beat, transitioning to remote working to continue to serve their local communities.
“Despite these restrictions, the network has issued more than 643,000 pieces of advice since March.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.