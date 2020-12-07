NEARLY one in four over-65s in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area are yet to be vaccinated against the flu, following an outcry over its use of a recall system that prioritised the youngest first.

Following an investigation by the Herald in October, the health board confirmed that it was using the Scottish Immunisation Recall System (SIRS) for this year’s flu vaccination rollout.

As SIRS was originally designed for childhood immunisations, it offers appointments from youngest to oldest meaning that patients in their 90s would be invited for the jag weeks after lower risk 65-year-olds.

At the time, NHSGGC said the system “will still offer all over 65’s in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area an appointment before the flu season begins at the end of November”.

READ MORE: Anger over flu vaccine rollout that will see the oldest get jag last

However, a spokeswoman confirmed that just 76% per cent of the city’s over 65 age group have been given the flu jag so far, with the introduction of the Covid vaccine from tomorrow set to put further pressure on staffing and resources.

A spokeswoman said: “The flu vaccination programme remains underway across NHSGGC and we encourage those who are eligible to be vaccinated.

“We have immunised more than 154,000 people, which amounts to 76% of the over 65 age group within Greater Glasgow and Clyde. This exceeds the 75% target set by the Scottish Government.”

The board previously said it would “learn the lessons” caused by this year’s controversy after it came under fire from charity Age Scotland as well as thousands of pensioners who would normally get the jag in early October.

It subsequently said it was increasing capacity at community vaccination hubs and accelerating the issue of appointment letter to all over-65s, who it said would all receive their letters by the end of October.

Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman also stepped in, describing SIRS as “not acceptable” for the winter flu programme, and ordering NHS bosses to apologise to patients. She later criticised NHSGGC for the length of time it took to say sorry.

The health board insisted patients would not be at a higher risk of contracting the potentially deadly virus as flu season “starts between late December and January”.

However, outbreaks can emerge as early as October and Health Protection Scotland carries out its annual flu surveillance from the end of September until May.

READ MORE: Rollout of flu jags in Glasgow and Lanarkshire areas 'unfortunate and short-sighted', says public health expert

The latest data shows that the GP consultation rate for flu-like illness in the week ending November 29 was very low in Scotland, at 0.6 per 100,000 population.

GP consultations for influenza-like illness, per 100,000 population

Infections can increase rapidly, however. In 2010/11 - the last "extraordinary" flu season in Scotland - consultations shot up from fewer than 20 per 100,000 in the last week of November to nearly 200 per 100,000 by the end of December.

Older Scots were strongly encouraged to take up the flu vaccine this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Evidence has shown that patients who contract Covid and flu at once are twice as likely to die, compared to those with Covid alone.

Conservative MSP fro Glasgow, Annie Wells, said:“It is hugely concerning that almost a quarter of those eligible are still waiting as we head further into the winter months and raises questions over how smoothly imminent Covid-19 vaccines will be rolled out.”

She added: “There must be urgent clarification on when all flu vaccinations will be fully completed and what lessons will be learned ahead of next year.”

It comes as the Covid inoculation programme prepares to get underway following delivery of the first batches of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over the weekend.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon confirms first Covid vaccines have arrived in Scotland

Healthcare staff who are acting as vaccinators, including pharmacists, dentists and GPs, will be the first to get the jag, before it is rolled out to other frontline NHS and social care staff, over-80s, and - from December 14 - older residents in care homes.

The Scottish Government expects to receive enough doses to vaccinate nearly 33,000 people initially. With additional stocks and vaccines, it is hoped that all over 50s and vulnerable under-50s will have been immunised by next summer.

A spokeswoman for NHSGGC said patients should still attend flu jag appointments, however.

She said: “Attending a vaccination centre is considered an essential reason to travel, so while the majority of our health board area is in Level 4 Covid-19 restrictions, we would like to encourage people to please continue to attend your appointment at this time.

“For those who cannot travel to our centres, alternative opportunities will be put in place.

"We understand the concerns that were raised by members of the public, and we are very sorry for any distress that was caused.

“We have been working hard to address concerns as a matter of urgency to improve the remainder of this year’s flu programme and put learning in place for next year.”

Vaccination centres are open for anyone who missed an appointment or needs to rearrange a future visit.