I FELT sorry for Kevin Hague, chairman of These Islands, trying to defend GERS, designed by Tories to show Scotland can’t be financially viable (“The figures don’t lie, despite what some critics might say”, The Herald, December 4). “Garbage in, garbage out” best describes GERS, a system premised on false accounting.

It shows taxes paid on Scottish income but shows spend for Scotland even if spent in England, which is comparing unlike figures. Tax paid on income in Scotland and recorded outside Scotland, such as Scottish rents paid to English landlords, is not included nor is interest paid on Scottish loans which is taxed in England. So these Scottish rents and interest and, most likely, a lot of profits are not recorded in Scotland, making us look poorer, which is the intention.

In addition, the UK Government loads GERS with interest payments on a population share of the UK’s debt, debt Scotland neither generated nor benefits from, that totals £130 billion (£4.5bn last year) over the last 40 years.

Poor UK natural resource management also contributes. After the 2015 oil price fall, the UK stopped taxing big oil, making the largest four oil companies more profitable after the crash than before and loading £340m onto GERS in 2017-18. Whereas in 2018 Shell received a £105.48m tax rebate from the UK, it paid Norway $3,154m in taxes.

Scotland has what it takes to succeed – abundant natural resources, strong export industries, a record of innovation, an advanced economy and a well-educated population. The 2014 UK Scotland voted to stay in doesn’t exist. Brexit closes doors but independence re-opens them.

Leah Gunn Barrett, Edinburgh EH10.

REBECCA McQuillan (“Federalism can save the UK by stopping independence”, The Herald, December 4) accuses those who question the concept of federalism for the UK as sceptics. I suggest she should have used the term “realists” given that there is no, absolutely no, interest in England in federalism or in proportional representation.

The wish of people such as her and Lord Steel, and they should be honest here, is not for federalism but simply to stop independence. They’ve had more than six years to come up with a plan and regurgitating old stuff just won’t do.

Patricia Fort, Glasgow G1.

THERE is undoubtedly a valid argument for federalism in the UK. At present, Scotland has a parliament but Wales and Northern Ireland have assemblies, and all have different powers and responsibilities ... it’s a hotch potch that only hapless politicians could conceive and the shortcomings have been apparent during the Covid crisis..

However, it is a pity Lord Steel argues for federalism as a peer of the realm. If the major UK political parties had adopted SNP policy and refused to recognise the House of Lords, this archaic second chamber would have become (more) inadequate, making the introduction of an effective, democratic federal system much more likely.

It is hypocritical of Lord Steel and other peers to argue for more democratic government. They have accepted the Establishment shilling and are the least qualified to do so. Of course, the reverse is true if they resign and forfeit their titles. Readers are advised not to hold their breaths.

James Miller, Glasgow G12.

ALLAN Thompson (Letters, December 4) had a fair old rant about the record of the SNP Government in office. There were points to chew over in this letter, but I will restrict myself to a few.

First the accusation that Scotland is the highest-taxed region in the UK is wrong on two accounts: Scotland is not a region and Scotland’s progressive tax policies actually have those earning less, paying less and those in higher income brackets, paying a little more. This is fair and progressive.

Secondly, Mr Thompson lists the many items the SNP Government has legislated to make free at the point of need and free to give everyone a fair start in life. The SNP Government legislated to allow the abolition of prescription charges, effectively doing away with a tax on the sick. The SNP Government also extended free personal care to all who need it, regardless of age, taking away the pressure of cost in the midst of such a stressful time for those who require personal care. Living with an ageing population, the SNP Government would have been failing in its duties to the population had it not taken action to protect the vulnerable and sick.

Mr Thompson is right to say “there is no such thing as free goodies”. Yes, everything comes at a cost, but it is the spending priorities of the Government that dictates the kind of society we should be, and nothing has emphasised that more than the current global pandemic we are currently going through. We must strive to create a socially just society, reaching out to those who are less fortunate than ourselves, those whose lives are a daily struggle, those who due to the pandemic are claiming benefits for the first time in their lives.

It remains to be seen what mitigating measurers the SNP Government may have to put in place (once again) as a result of the actions of the Westminster Government in the midst of this pandemic: December 31 looms ever closer.

Catriona C Clark, Falkirk.

THE hypocrisy of some of your correspondents accusing the SNP of buying votes with the £500 bonus (Letters, December 3 & 4) doesn’t surprise me. They have all forgotten that it has been done before by Margaret Thatcher, selling off social housing to buy votes. This has led to ordinary people not been able to get a roof over their heads, and countless thousands living on the streets.

Credit where it is due to the SNP for looking after the people of Scotland, while English Tories move their money to tax havens.

Margaret Forbes, Kilmacolm.

NOW that all parties at Holyrood have agreed to take forward the policy to roll back centralisation in Scotland ("Ministers backing Green plan to protect and empower Scotland’s councils", The Herald, December 3) now is surely the time for Patrick Harvie, Richard Leonard, Willie Rennie and Ruth Davidson to reach an agreement to insert a clause in the bill to delay a second independence referendum until the powers outlined in the bill to provide financial and legal powers to local councils have been implemented for an agreed minimum period.

In addition, the party leaders should ensure that Holyrood is then split into three assemblies to cover the rural north, the central belt and the rural south. This will ensure the city dwellers, who form 75 per cent of the population, can no longer disregard the minority living in rural Scotland or override their concerns through the use of their majority at Holyrood, thus ensuring all the £11 billion Barnett cash is directed to rural communities in addition to the normal financial split of the Block grant,

Ian Moir, Castle Douglas.

TOM Clarke’s letter (December 4) reminded me of the shock of that 2015 election, and I agree completely that Douglas Alexander’s defeat was a severe loss not only to the Labour Party in Scotland, but to Scottish politics generally.

Can I just add that my recollections as to the main reason for the SNP tsunami in the 2015 election was a reaction to the Labour Party’s coalition with the Conservative Party to work together as a unit to rubbish any SNP argument for independence in the 2014 referendum … who of us can forget the dreadful reappearance of Gordon Brown from his four-year-long “huff” to take part in the debate?

The Scottish electorate saw the Labour tactics in a negative light, and I believe that is why the Labour Party fell from being a respected political movement, to be seen as a conniving group who were simply not to be trusted.

Andrew Russell, Glasgow G41.

IAIN Macwhirter (“One way or another, Indyref2 is likely to end up in court”, The Herald, December 2 ) speculates on the redoubtable Joanne Cherry QC taking action through the Court of Session, to the Supreme Court in London if necessary, to argue that if the SNP wins a Holyrood majority in next year’s elections, rejection by the UK Government of a demand for indyref2 would be unlawful .

I just wonder whether Ms Cherry would be willing to take similar action to uphold another aspect of the law concerning that referendum? That action would be to challenge any proposal to ask a Yes /No question, favoured for obvious reasons by the SNP Government, if she agrees with me that it would be vulnerable to a similar challenge that it also is unlawful .

Court judgements follow the established view that if something is, in their words, “tainted by bias”, it is unfair and thus unlawful, which was the point on which Alex Salmond won his recent case and more than £500,000 costs against the Scottish Government. As regards determining bias in the context of a referendum, the independent Electoral Commission has stated that it considers a Yes/ No question carries an inevitable bias in favour of the positivity of Yes against the negativity of No. Recognising the need to remove any such taint of bias in the EU referendum, a Yes/No question was dropped in favour of Remain/Leave, and to me it is not immediately obvious why the court if asked would not reach the same conclusion in any consideration of the question to be asked in indyref2.

It follows that a Yes result from Yes/No referendum would be open to serious challenge in the court as being “tainted by bias” and thus unlawful. If as appears likely the court agreed, the result would be set aside. The repercussions of such a situation do not bear thinking about, and it is no more than common sense that they should be avoided. The obvious solution would be to ask a Remain /Leave question, which has the added benefit of being familiar to the voters from the EU referendum.

Alan Fitzpatrick, Dunlop.

WE are now at the start of the festive season, a time to be jolly and enjoy the company of friends and family. This year?

We depend on our Government to lead us safely through the pandemic, and the NHS to cure those affected, despite being understaffed and under-funded.

2021, will of course, be different. We will be out of the EU, and, as promised by Messrs Johnson, Gove and co, there will be millions “available” to fund the service. But will there?

As a pensioner in his nineties, I am constantly being warned against scams. The advice always includes “if it sounds too good to be true – it probably is”. Should this have been applied to the enthusiastic Brexiters with their impressive claims, including that on their rather splendid bus

Might voters, now aware of the situation, vote to stay?

Bill Wilson, Kirkwall.