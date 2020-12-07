IN a building of enormous length, with machines that rattled and clattered and a very strong-willed female workforce who led the way in women’s rights, one of the most specialised of industries plied its trade for more than two centuries.

The Edinburgh Roperie and Sailcloth Company employed more than 1,200 people at its peak, making ropes for steamers and trawlers and railways, twine and lines for fishermen and farmers and highly prized sailcloth that enabled vessels to sail the world.

Its products successfully evolved down the decades to meet each new style of vessel, eventually switching from natural flax and yarns, to modern synthetic fabrics.

Of course, like many industries of the past, it would eventually fade and die with little left to show for a thriving workplace – including a surprising number of women for its times – which once covered a 25-acres site in the heart of Leith.

Now, however, a collection of photographs has emerged which shows the massive scale of the factory – designed to enable the manufacture of products hundreds of feet long – the specialised machinery and the people who once powered it.

Handed into Edinburgh’s Living Memories Association by the relative of a former Edinburgh Roperie and Sailcloth Company employee, the fascinating images have been gathered into an online exhibition by Edinburgh Libraries, which spotlight a long-gone slice of manufacturing heritage.

Miles Tubb, of the Living Memories Association, said: “The roperie was one of those industries that was huge in its day, but which has been lost.

“It was labour intensive and provided work for hundreds of people in enormously long buildings designed to enable these huge lengths of rope, hundreds of metres long, to be stretched out and twisted.

“Today there’s just a wall left, but as the pictures show, in its day it was a massive place which made rope and sailcloth that went around the world.”

The factory was founded in 1750, just five years after the Jacobite rising, by a small group of local ropemakers and other tradesmen with the intention of meeting demand for the vital ropes and massive sails required by sailing ships and the growing whaling industry.

Within a few years it had ballooned into an immense business, importing flax, hemp and jute from around the world, turning it into high-quality products, which sealed Leith’s position as the global leader for sailcloth and rope manufacturing.

At its peak, the works in Bath Street near Leith Links, turned out an average of 30 tons of cordage every week and a staggering two million yards of sailcloth every year.

Bearing impressive names like Storm Extra, Star Extra, Castle Extra and Atlas, the up to ten different types of sailcloth were made of carefully selected imported flax, thoroughly boiled to prevent mildew.

Later, as the shift from sailing ship to steamer took place, work shifted to manufacturing large quantities of canvas, and using synthetic fibres.

By 1833, it had established Dennistoun Ropeworks in Glasgow, the largest of its kind, it specialised in manufacturing fishing lines, net twines and packing cords.

Serving the business were stores and representatives based in London, Liverpool, Hull, Dundee, Aberdeen and Peterhead.

While its employees had notable connections, Sir John Gladstone, father of William Ewart Gladstone, gained his early commercial experience in the company’s counting house, going on to become one of its leading partners, while the statesman’s uncle was also a managing partner.

While one part of the business focused on sailcloth, the cordage section became famed for its Manila ropes up to 24 inches in circumference and up to 200 fathoms long, used for towing ropes for large ships.

Trawl twine, used in the manufacture of trawl nets, was also made of the finest Manila fibre to cope with the strain of trawl-net fishing, while lines for deep sea, coast and river fishing left Leith for export around the world.

Just as important as the products, however, was the opportunity the works gave to women, with hundreds given employment at the very dawn of the industrial revolution.

Emboldened by the opportunity to earn their own living, it wasn’t long before some took the chance to make their voices heard, downing tools to become among the nation’s early female strikers.

One strike, in 1885, saw up to 70 women in the spinning department down tools over a proposed five per cent reduction in their wages. Almost 20 years before the suffragette movement swung into action, the Leith women walked in procession, arm in arm, out of the factory.

According to reports at the time they made their way through town “dressed in a neat and becoming manner, they created quite a sensation in the principal thoroughfares”.

During another strike, in 1911, 200 women mill workers walked out after asking for their salary to be raised to 10s per week – taking the remaining factory workers with them.

Their plea for a minimum living wage, however, was dismissed by company bosses.

The Edinburgh Roperie and Sailcloth was bought over by British Ropes Ltd in 1925 and continued manufacturing opening a new weaving mill for synthetic cloth in 1950.

The factories closed in 1960, as British Ropes moved all their manufacturing to London.

The former Leith site is now under development for housing called The Ropeworks.

The images have been added to Edinburgh Collected, an online user-led archive for living history which has seen thousands of previously unshared images uploaded by organisations and individuals to its website, helping to build up a pictorial history of the city.

Clare Padgett, Lifelong Learning Library Development Leader at Edinburgh City Council, said: “Anyone can browse the Edinburgh Collected website, enjoy the wonderful snapshots and first-hand accounts of the past and learn a little more about the history of the ever-changing city we live in.”

To view the Edinburgh Roperie and Sailcloth Company images go to www.edinburghcollected.org/scrapbooks/283