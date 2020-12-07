WHEN a group of around 100 Rangers fans held a meeting in The Louden Tavern to discuss the possibility of setting up a community interest company and buying a sizeable stake in the Ibrox club back in 2014, there was a fair amount of scepticism about the feasibility of the plan.

Few in attendance were against the idea in theory. It was in the days after Craig Whyte and Charles Green and at a time when Sandy Easdale and Mike Ashley held power. The prospect, then, was appealing.

But “fan ownership will never work at Rangers” was certainly a widely expressed view.

Well, Rangers First was duly formed and at one stage in its early existence, as unhappiness over the new regime grew and fears over their worsening financial situation escalated, was attracting as many as 100 new members an hour and 1,000 a day.

Club 1872, the organisation formed when Rangers First merged with the rival Buy Rangers scheme in 2016, is the sixth largest shareholder with a 4.95 per cent stake six years down the line.

So who is to say their ambitious bid to create 20,000 “legacy” members over the next three years, raise £13m, buy Dave King’s major shareholding and become the owners of 25 per cent plus one share won’t work?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak last month warned the coronavirus pandemic could cause the worst recession in 300 years. It will be some going if they get it over the line in the current uncertain economic climate. But they have proved the doubters wrong in the past.

Club 1872, who must have accrued a considerable sum from the monthly donations they receive since their last significant share purchase, announced on Thursday that 1,000 fans had quickly signed up.

There is a undeniable logic behind what they are advocating. Rangers are in safe hands with Douglas Park, George Taylor, Julian Wolhardt, John Bennett, Barry Scott and George Letham at the moment. But will all of them still be there in 10 years’ time? There is no guarantee that less reputable custodians won’t return in future.

But the viability of the project has been seriously questioned. “I am a bit sceptical of the whole thing,” said Ally McCoist last week. “I'm all for supporters having a voice. But if it develops into splinter groups, squabbles and arguments then that's when I believe you've got a problem.”

Sure enough, the proposal sharply divided the Rangers fanbase straight away. Many feel strongly that the money should go directly to the club to be used as working capital and not into the bank account of one person.

The Ibrox club’s annual results showed they require funding of £8.8m from their investors to make it to the end of 2020/21 campaign and another £14.4m to see them through the 2021/22 season when they were released last month. It isn’t as if another injection of cash wouldn’t be welcome.

If Club 1872 do raise £13m will it actually give them the 25 per cent plus one share they have targeted? When Park and Bennett pump in the £23.2m needed to ensure Rangers can continue as a going concern in the coming months won’t King’s current 20.37 per cent stake be diluted? They will receive equity in return for their soft loans down the line.

There are, too, widespread and long-standing concerns among supporters about how Club 1872 operates. Members complain about the lack of consultation, communication and transparency. Were any of them asked if they thought that buying out King was a good idea in the first place? They should have been.

Since it came into being four-and-a-half years ago directors have resigned with greater regularity than James Tavernier has netted penalty kicks in the 2020/21 campaign. At one point, James Blair, the Rangers company secretary, was the solitary director.

When Club 1872 was launched they pledged they would hold the Ibrox club to account for their actions. For a while, a Rangers director appeared to be at the helm. Blair has since stood down and others have got involved. But that episode left a sour taste with many.

There are currently three directors. They are doubtless all well-intentioned individuals. But do they possess the necessary professional expertise required to oversee an acquisition of this magnitude and then preside over the largest shareholding at an institution with a multi-million pound turnover? Far more than a few enthusiastic volunteers is required.

And what do the wealthy benefactors who have bankrolled the Rangers revival with vast amounts of their own money privately think about the fans’ group attaining boardroom control?

When retail partners Castore met with selected Rangers supporters at Ibrox back in September to discuss issues that had arisen with official merchandise, Club 1872 weren’t invited. That hardly suggested a constructive working relationship currently exists with the hierarchy.

Rangers have raised their game on the park in recent months. Club 1872 must do the same if the bumper Dave King buyout is to come to fruition.