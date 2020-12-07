Tycoon Mike Ashley is making an 11th hour bid to rescue Debenhams.

His Frasers Group has confirmed it is is working on a deal that could rescue the familiar High Street name and provide hope for 12,000 employees.

Debenhams was in the process of liquidation after JD Sports dropped out of sale talks last week.

The chain which has stores across Scotland has been in adminstration since April and was put up for sale.

It is due to shut all its stores by the end of next March, after administrators failed to find a buyer for the business.

Mr Ashley, a former Rangers FC shareholder and kingpin before South Africa-b based businessman Dave King siezed control in 2015, has already bought other struggling High Street businesses and used to be a major shareholder in Debenhams.

But Frasers said there was "no certainty" it could save the chain.

The Frasers Group - which owns Sports Direct, Jack Wills, Evans Cycles and rival department store chain House of Fraser – said one of the biggest issues, was the collapse into administration last week of another High Street giant, Arcadia, which is the biggest concession holder in Debenhams department stores.

"There is no certainty that any transaction will take place, particularly if discussions cannot be concluded swiftly," the group said.

It said while it "hopes that a rescue package can be put in place and jobs saved, time is short and the position is further complicated by the recent administration of the Arcadia Group".

Mr Ashley, the owner of Newcastle United, has made no secret of his desire to acquire Debenhams in the past.

He built up a 29% stake in the chain, but saw his £150m holding wiped out last year when the company fell into administration and then ended up in the hands of its lenders, a consortium led by hedge fund Silverpoint.

The deal could also see Frasers Group operate Debenhams’ 124 stores under 12-month licences.

Frasers Group was previously among the names in the frame during the bidding war for Debenhams.

Mike Ashley, who founded Sports Direct and also owns House of Fraser, had already made an offer for Debenhams after it was initially put up for sale in April.

But the offer, thought to be in the region of £125m, was rejected as too low, leaving JD Sports to enter exclusive talks.

Liquidators have already moved in to Debenhams' stores to start clearing stock.

It is understood Mr Ashley was only interested in taking on about 30 stores out of 124.