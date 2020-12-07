Sainsbury’s have been accused of "acting like Scrooge" with Boxing Day work demands on top of extended opening hours.

The Unite union said Sainsbury’s made the Boxing Day demands while staff were asked to work extended opening hours in the run to up to Christmas.

Sainsbury’s has agreed to operate reduced 10am to 5pm opening hours on Boxing Day. But Unite say its supermarkets will be open to customers from 6am until midnight between Monday, December 21 and Wednesday, Wednesday 23.

Last week, Sainsbury’s forecast underlying pre-tax profit of at least £270m pounds in its 2020-21 year, and over £586m in 2021-22.

Unite said it was putting "wealth above the wellbeing of its workforce’".

The union called on Sainsbury’s to give its staff, who have worked in difficult conditions throughout the pandemic, Boxing Day to rest and spend time with their families after working extra hours in the days before Christmas.

Unite also demanded that Sainsbury’s ensure measures are in place for staff to be able to get safely home after midnight when public transport is much more difficult to access.

Unite national officer Bev Clarkson: “In A Christmas Carol, Scrooge begrudgingly gives Bob Cratchit Christmas Day off but demands he be in on Boxing Day. By refusing to give their workforce – many of whom, like Bob Cratchit, will have worked until late Christmas Eve – a well-earned break on Boxing Day, Sainsbury’s are acting like Scrooge.

"Putting wealth before the wellbeing of its workforce certainly doesn’t chime with Sainsbury’s warm-hearted Christmas ads currently running on TV.

“Sainsbury’s should embrace the Christmas spirit by recognising their staff have worked hard throughout the pandemic, on top of working extra hours over the festive period, and give them Boxing Day off.

"Scrooge learns that somethings are more important than the pursuit of riches: Sainsbury’s, who have made lots of money this year, should follow suit and give staff a well-earned break with their families. They should also put in place measures to ensure staff working until after midnight in the run up to Christmas can get home safely."

Last week, Sainsbury’s were amongh those who said they would forgo UK property tax relief during the pandemic.

They joined Asda, Aldi, B&M, Tesco and Morrisons in taking the total recouped by the government from retailers to £1.8bn.

Sainsbury’s said it would now pay £440m pounds of business rates, saying it had performed ahead of expectations, particularly since the start of the second national lockdown in England last month.

“With regional restrictions likely to remain in place for some time, we believe it is now fair and right to forgo the business rates relief,” chief executive Simon Roberts said.

“We are very mindful that non-essential retailers and many other businesses have been forced to close again in the second lockdown and we hope that this goes some way towards helping them.”

Sainsbury's said the board would also prioritise payment of dividends to shareholders over net debt reduction in 2020-21 and pushed back its target of at least £750m in debt cuts in the three years to March 2022. It now expected to hit the target by March 2023.

Sainsbury's has been approached for comment.