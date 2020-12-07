THE UK has recently been experiencing high atmospheric pressure and dropping temperatures. Consequently we have been maxing out on our power import capability from Europe, presently 4000MW, have restarted ageing coal power stations and highly-polluting Open Cycle Gas Turbines to support rising demand of typically 40000MW and upped gas generation to around 20000MW as our onshore and offshore wind generation with around installed capacity of 24000MW collapsed. In the dull weather, resultant very low solar generation output was dipping below 5% of installed capacity of from our approximately 12,000MW. Scotland had to periodically import significantly from England.

Irrespective of what is said in the imminent Government White Paper, the writing is clearly on the wall for the present direction of the UK’s energy provision.

All bar one of our existing seven nuclear power stations which provide essential rotational inertia that protects frequency during grid disturbances will be shut by 2030, losing us around 12 per cent of our baseload power capacity. Government dialogue on a second new nuclear power station at Sizewell C – potentially also supplied by the French like Hinckley Point C – has recently gone quiet. One could presume it is being dangled behind closed doors as a Brexit negotiating tool but in any case would not be up and running before the others shut. Already ditched are the further six first envisioned by the Government in 2010.

Meanwhile the UK Electricity System Operator (ESO) has, since mid-October, been indicating “tight margins” and “unusually low wind output” combined with ageing generator maintenance threatening supply balancing, which comments caused electricity prices to rise. Shortly after the Prime Minister’s recently announcement of future commitment to huge new offshore wind generation, National Grid, ESO’s owners, issued two Electricity Margin Notices appealing for more power. Hence we restarted coal. ESO Director Fintan Slye commented that it was now “way more complex” to keep the UK lights on and that the Grid had anticipated wind farm output of 16% of installed capacity at this time of year. Actual output was lower. Sustained wind output of under 2% of demand was experienced.

National Grid is also facing a £66.6 million fine from Ofgem as a result of “poor quality of its electricity networks business plan” and a further £26.4m fine in respect of its gas networks plan reported recently in the technical press.

Ofgem also observed that these fines would have aggregated around £220m had it not recently applied a cap.

SSE’s Scottish Hydro Electricity Transmission is also reportedly facing Ofgem fines.

We should question whether this money would be better directed at trying to properly engineer and fund UK Grid modelling and future system planning whilst addressing net zero challenges, offsetting what we, the consumer, are invoiced annually by National Grid to fund its investment plans. Ofgem, curiously, had proposed halving said investment.

Without really serious and focused engineering by all we remain unlikely to significantly approach the UK net zero objective and internecine warring is not helping.

And this at the height of a pandemic.

DB Watson, Cumbernauld.