THE number of Scots households subject to the benefit cap has almost trebled during the coronavirus lockdown, according to new figures.

The UK Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) also reported the number of households claiming universal credit has almost doubled during the pandemic.

The SNP accused the UK Government of failing to provide a proper safety net for the vulnerable.

The latest data shows that in February there were 1,754 Scots households subject to the benefit cap, which is set at £20,000 a year for a couple or single parent with a child and £15,410 a year for people living on their own.

However by August this had jumped by 188 per cent to 5,052 households.

Over the same period, the number of households in receipt of universal credit rose 70% from 230,510 to 395,089.

Other recent experimental figures have shown the unemployed claimant count for Scotland, which includes Jobseeker’s Allowance claimants and those claiming Universal Credit principally for being unemployed, has doubled to 224,200 in the year to September.

SNP MSP Shona Robison, chair of her party’s social justice commission, said: “Lockdown has been tough for thousands of families across Scotland with many losing their jobs and having their lives turned upside down.

“However, the Tory benefits system has not reacted accordingly to provide an adequate safety net for those most in need.

“These figures show the benefit cap is completely unfit for purpose and needs to be lifted so families in hardship can receive the vital support they need to pay rent and bills, and put food on the table.

“Shortly, the Tories will also plunge families into further difficulty if they refuse to make the £20 uplift to Universal Credit permanent.

"At a time when households need it most this is unconscionable.”