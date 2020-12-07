THE SNP has revealed the fate of the profits it made from selling branded facemasks after being accused of "profiteering" from coronavirus.

The party has donated the money to three Christmas appeals for children’s hospitals.

The SNP said it had rounded up total profits of £14,215 to £15,000, and given a £5000 donation to each of the appeals for Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The money will help pay for Christmas presents and festive surprises on the wards.

The Scottish Tories welcomed the move, but said the SNP shouldn't have needed to be "shamed" into doing it.

The SNP had initially indicated it would keep the money for itself, and only backed down after a row at Holyrood over the summer.

The party’s online official merchandise began selling Chinese-made face coverings for £8 and £14 featuring tartans, saltires, SNP and Yes logos in July.

At the time, the SNP was the only major UK party to sell facemasks as official merchandise.

It prompted the Tories to write to Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, the SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, asking him to stop the sale of the “tasteless” masks immediately.

The SNP defended the sale, saying that “just like football clubs and many others, we’ve launched our own branded face coverings”.

However after a bitter exchange at FMQs in which her party was accused of cashing in on Covid, Ms Sturgeon suddenly announced the profits would go to charity.

“Every penny of profit made from my party’s face masks will go to charity,” she said.

Despite the promise, the SNP last month refused to say if any profits had in face been donated to charity, saying it would update its party conference on the numbers.

The conference came and went last week without a public announcement.

However the party today confirmed to the Herald that the cash had been donated.

Douglas Chapman MP, the SNP’s new treasurer, said: “The First Minister made clear that all profits from our branded face coverings would go to charity, and that's what we've now done.

"We're particularly pleased to be able to help Scotland's children's hospitals spread the magic of Christmas.

"Total profits (SNP and The Business Incentives Group Limited) totalled £14,215.17 up to 30 November. We've rounded that up to £15,000.

"£5,000 has been donated to each of the Christmas appeals of Scotland's three children's hospitals in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

"Of course, our members and supporters continue to buy SNP branded face coverings, so we'll confirm further donations over time."

Scottish Tory MSP Miles Briggs: “It is remarkable how long the SNP have taken to reveal where these profits eventually went.

“While it is welcome to see such good causes have benefitted, they shouldn’t have had to be shamed into action.

“They should have been upfront about their plans on where this money was going from the start.”

The SNP’s online store currently sells 22 types of Chinese-made face coverings and states: “All profits from this sale will go to charity”.

It says its face masks “are not PPE, they are civilian masks and are supplied by a reputable supplier”.

It explains: “We receive blank facemasks that are manufactured in Guangzhou, China and they are printed here in Scotland. Our supplier has successfully passed factory audits conducted by BSCI and received BSCI and ISO9001 certification.”