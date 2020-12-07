NICOLA Sturgeon has met some of the frontline NHS workers who will help administer the Coronavirus vaccine when it begins its roll-out tomorrow.

The First Minister met staff coordinating the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

The hospital is one of 23 centres where priority groups will be vaccinated against Covid.

Those giving the vaccination to others will receive the injection first.

The programme will then follow the independent advice received from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which recommends prioritising those with the greatest clinical need - including those aged over 80, and health and social care workers.

Positive start to the day with a visit to the Western General in Edinburgh, where I met some of the staff who will administer, and receive, the first vaccinations against Covid tomorrow. My thanks to everyone working so hard to deliver this programme. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 7, 2020

After touring the facility, the First Minister said: “I’m grateful to everyone involved in giving this vaccine to those who need it most.

“By vaccinating the priority groups they will be covering those associated with 99 per cent of preventable Covid-19 deaths.

“That is a very compelling reason to put these groups first in the queue for this vaccine.

“Finally there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"But I ask everyone to be patient as we work our way through this vaccination programme, and continue to follow FACTS to keep us all safe.”

Calum Campbell, Chief Executive of NHS Lothian said: “As we prepare to launch our staff vaccination clinics, we reach a crucial milestone in the fight against Covid-19.

“Across NHS Lothian, a huge amount of planning has and will continue to take place to ensure that we can deliver the vaccine quickly, efficiently and effectively.

“I am delighted that the first Covid vaccinations in NHS Lothian will be given tomorrow and would like to thank all our staff for their dedication in making this happen.”

The vaccine, which must be stored at minus 75 centigrade, has been transported to 23 locations around Scotland in temperature controlled lorries.

People will be required to have two doses, at least 21 days apart.

Scotland has an initial delivery of more than 65,500 doses, or 32,750 course, with more to follow.

Planning is underway for the vaccine to be taken to care home residents from December 14.







