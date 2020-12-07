One new death has been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 677 new positive cases were announced today.
This represents 6.7% of the total tests carried out.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 974 patients are currently being treated for confirmed coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.
59 people are intensive care.
178 of the new cases were reported in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 103 in Lanarkshire, and 114 in Lothian.
A total of 100,783 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.
The death total from Covid-19 in Scotland now stands at 3,917.
