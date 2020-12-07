A Christmas turkey has been stolen from an Aberdeenshire shed as the family is left without festive dinner.
Police Scotland are appealing for information about the frozen Turkey that was stolen from a shed in Fraserburgh.
The incident happened sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday, December 7, in the West Shore Gardens area when a shed in a garden was broken into.
North East Police Division said: "We are appealing for information following a housebreaking in Fraserburgh where a quantity of frozen meat was stolen from an address in the town.
Police Constable Neale Gawthorpe said: “At this time of year freezers are full of food for the holiday season and now one family has been left without their festive fare, including their Christmas turkey.
"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anything, including someone in the area carrying a large quantity of frozen meat get in touch. Also, if anyone is offered a quantity of meat, including a large turkey, please get in touch."
If you can help call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1587 of Sunday, December 7, 2020.
