A SENIOR lawyer who led a report into Scotland's police complaints system has said she was left "extraordinarily depressed" after listening to evidence of racism, sexism and homophobia in the force.

Former Lord Advocate Dame Elish Angiolini said Police Scotland's senior officers were also "horrified" by the claims and determined to deal with the issue.

Her report found “very worrying evidence” of discriminatory behaviour and attitudes within Scotland’s single force.

It said part of the problem was a machismo "canteen culture", while some recruits from Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities had left within three to five years due to their experiences.

It said: “The Review was told during a focus group that ethnic minority officers were leaving because of the culture of the police and the way they were treated.

“I was also deeply concerned to hear about the experiences of officers and staff about discrimination experienced by female police officers and staff and by LGBTI officers and staff.”

Dame Elish's report, commissioned in 2018, was into complaints handling, investigations and misconduct issues in relation to policing, and made 81 recommendations.

It was published last month, and followed the death in police custody of Sheku Bayoh in Kirkcaldy in 2015.

Giving evidence to Holyrood's Justice Sub-Committee on Policing, Dame Elish said there are 273 BAME police officers in Scotland, out of around 17,000.

Just 32 per cent of Scotland's police force are women, she said.

She said Chief Constable Iain Livingstone has already accepted the need for an independent review of equality matters and senior officers are determined to deal with the issue.

She said: "I think there are many, many officers out there who would be horrified at the assertion that there is racism, and behave in a manner which is absolutely correct."

She said some of the examples of discrimination are not deliberate but are due to a lack of training, and there is a need for a "zero tolerance" approach.

Dame Elish told MSPs: "I felt extraordinarily depressed for many days after listening to this, because it came as much of a shock to me as it has to everyone else.

"But it's there - not just regarding those who are from minority communities but regarding women and LGBT members, where they are still subject to inappropriate quips or treatment resulting from those features.

"I think it is critical that that is not tolerated at all, and I know that the Chief Constable and his senior team are horrified and I think they have a real determination to deal with this, so I have faith in that."

However she said she was "somewhat disappointed" by the response of the Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers.

Dame Elish said issues exist not just in the police, but in all aspects of society.

She said "it would be lovely to think" that these attitudes were confined to the era of hit TV show Life on Mars, but "what's really, really worrying is it's still there and it has to be absolutely flushed out".