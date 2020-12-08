Au Naturale

GOLF commentator Peter Alliss, who died at the weekend, was the last of a kind. Modern sports broadcasters bombard viewers with facts and stats. Alliss didn’t believe in bombardment; he preferred bonhomie. And instead of a relentless flow of information he provided warmth, colour and, of course, humour.

He was once commentating at the Open, along with Scottish colleague Ken Brown.

Ken is fond of butterflies, so the TV producer provided a close-up shot of one such fluttering insect, which inspired Ken to say: “Isn’t nature wonderful.”

“Yes,” agreed Alliss. “I was only thinking that this morning standing in the shower.”

Cop caper

DURING his career as a Glasgow policeman, Stewart Daniels from Cairneyhill witnessed many curious incidents. In the early hours of one particular morning a hysterical chap phoned to report an aardvark in his living room.

The anti-aardvark squad duly arrived at the scene, where the homeowner had clearly been imbibing a few liquid refreshments of the non soft-drink variety.

The incident was swiftly dealt with by the heroic boys in blue, who bravely ejected a rabid brown cushion from the house.

Taking the P

ONE of the problems of country living is that certain unwelcome guests arrive unannounced. For instance, the friend of a Borders reader was exasperated by badgers visiting his garden nightly. Our reader, who knows the ways of the country, explained that male human urine is an excellent deterrent, as badgers avoid its scent.

The friend thought about this for a while, then he said: “But where would I get male human urine? The internet, perhaps?”

Footy faux pas

MORE festive lyrics adapted to suit modern sensibilities. Many years ago reader Joe Knox was excluded from Sunday school and reported to his parents for singing: “Away wi’ the Rangers.”

No can buy

MEANWHILE Celtic’s footballing woes continue, and along with them certain rumours are simmering. “Is it true that you can only buy a can of Sprite at Parkhead?” enquires reader Lindsay Young. “I’ve heard they stopped selling 7 Up after a certain Barcelona game.”

Global grump

CYNICISM is everywhere these days, though perhaps the most extreme case of this malady was witnessed by reader Helen Johnson. “I once visited a planetarium,” she recalls, “and somebody actually booed when they showed earth.”

Puzzling statement

AN unlikely boast from reader Mal McCaffrey, who informs us that the inventor of the crossword puzzle lives near him. “He’s just three streets down and two across,” says Mal.