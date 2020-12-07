A PEER who shouted at staff and called gay MPs 'homos' and 'queers' has been suspended from the House of Lords.

Lord Ken Maginnis will not return to Westminster for at least 18 months, following a vote to suspend him passed this afternoon.

A total of 408 peers voted in favour of the recommendations by the conduct committee to suspend the independent Lord, while 23 voted against. Lord Maginnis also voted against his own suspension.

Read more: Peer faces suspension after homophobic abuse

It comes after a report released last week detailed the list of allegations and findings against him, following a complaint by SNP MP Hannah Bardell about his behaviour towards a Parliamentary security guard.

It told of how he had referred to gay MPs as 'queers' and 'homos' and had abused security guard Christian Bombolo, calling him a "jobsworth" and a "git" in an interview.

Hannah Bardell, MP for Livingston, told the Herald of how she received death threats after she made the complaint, when she saw the peer becoming abusive and aggressive towards the Mr Bombolo at an entrance to Westminster on January 7.

Read more: SNP MP Hannah Bardell received death threats after complaining about homophobic peer Lord Maginnis

The peer will have to undergo 'behavioural change' training as a condition of his readmission to the Lords - which he has already said he will not do

While hundreds of peers voted in favour of the House of Lords Conduct Committee's recommendations, almost two dozen did not including George Carey, the former Archbishop of Canterbury.

They included 12 Conservatives, two Labour peers, two democratic unionists, three crossbenchers and four non-affiliated members.

Of those peers who supported the suspension 147 were Conservative, 100 were Labour, 67 were crossbenchers, 74 were Liberal Democrats, and 14 were non-affiliated. Two bishops - the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Bishop of Manchester- joined in supporting the suspension, along with two Green, one Plaid Cymru and one Labour Independent peer.

Those who voted against Lord Maginnis's suspension are:

Lord Balfe (Conservative - Life peer)

Lord Bhatia (Non-affiliated - Life peer)

Baroness Buscombe (Conservative - Life peer)

Lord Carey of Clifton (Crossbench - Life peer)

Lord Cavendish of Furness (Conservative - Life peer)

Baroness Eaton (Conservative - Life peer)

Lord Framlingham (Conservative - Life peer)

Lord Fraser of Corriegarth (Conservative - Life peer)

Lord James of Blackheath (Conservative - Life peer)

Lord Jordan (Labour - Life peer)

Lord Kilclooney (Crossbench - Life peer)

Lord Leitch (Labour - Life peer)

Lord Marlesford (Conservative - Life peer)

Lord McCrea of Magherafelt and Cookstown (Democratic Unionist Party - Life peer)

Lord Moore of Etchingham (Non-affiliated - Life peer)

Lord Morrow (Democratic Unionist Party - Life peer)

Lord Rana (Conservative - Life peer)

The Earl of Sandwich (Crossbench - Excepted Hereditary)

Lord Sheikh (Conservative - Life peer)

Lord Stone of Blackheath (Non-affiliated - Life peer)

Lord Suri (Conservative - Life peer)

Lord Taylor of Warwick (Non-affiliated - Life peer)

Lord Young of Graffham (Conservative - Life peer)

