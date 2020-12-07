NICOLA Sturgeon has confirmed no part of Scotland will still be under the toughest form of lockdown after Friday.

The First Minister said all 11 councils areas currently subject to Level 4 restrictions would move down at least one level following a “short sharp” circuit breaker.

The local authorities were placed in the top tier on November 20 in a bid to drive down “stubbornly high” levels of coronavirus ahead of the Christmas break.

It was the first time any part of Scotland had been put in level 4, with a ban on household mixing, the hospitality sector and non-essential shops shut, and travel restrictions.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Cabinet would decide the revised tiers tomorrow and they would be announced to the Scottish Parliament later in the day.

Hinting the changes would be minimal, she said the Scottish Government would take a “cautious and careful approach”.

Although the current Level 4 restrictions will end on Friday, a deterioration in the disease could see them reimposed at a later date.

There was confusion about the possible changes on Sunday, after Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said some areas might continue in level 4 after Friday.

However she later backtracked and said all level 4 areas would come off them, a position confirmed by Ms Sturgeon at the daily briefing.

Announcing 677 new confirmed Covid cases, taking the total to 100,783 overnight, Ms Sturgeon said the three-week clamp down had “undoubtedly helped to reduce prevalence of the virus across Scotland”.

She said: “The picture varies from region to region, but the national situation is clear – the number of new cases has been falling for several weeks now.

“That includes reductions in the 11 local authority areas which are currently in level 4.

“We have always said that those authorities would move out of level 4 on Friday, and I can confirm that remains the case.

“Over the course of today we will be considering what level should apply to these areas from Friday. Cabinet will take the decision on that tomorrow morning.

“We are also considering what changes – if any – should be made to the levels applying in other areas.”

She said the revised tiers would be based on local NHS capacity and virus “trajectory”, as well as the impact of social and economic harms.

“Part of that means taking account of the upcoming Christmas period and the challenges that will inevitably pose,” she said.

“So in deciding on levels that will keep the virus suppressed through that period, we will continue to take a cautious and careful approach.”