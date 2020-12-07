THE UK must make marine energy a priority or risk being overtaken by other countries, a Scottish MP has urged.

Alistair Carmichael, Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, will hold a debate on marine renewables tomorrow following discussions with renewable groups.

The MP said it was vital that more was done to invest in sectors such as wave and tidal energy ahead of next year’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

If more is not done to invest in green energy, he said, the UK will lose out on jobs as projects go overseas.

Speaking ahead of the Westminster Hall debate tomorrow, Mr Carmichael said: “ I have been pressing the government to give renewed priority to marine energy in recent weeks, so securing this debate is a positive step. I have been working with renewables groups ahead of Tuesday to ensure that we put the best possible case for financial support to ministers.

“Support for wave and tidal energy generation is just good sense. It offers a chance to generate the kind of green growth and green jobs we need in the Northern Isles and across the UK, and to lead in global innovation as we approach the COP26 climate summit. Ministers need to understand that if we do not take this opportunity then we should not be surprised if others take it instead.”

The MP has been speaking with organisations working in marine renewables, including European Marine Energy Centre based in Orkney, RenewableUK and the Marine Energy Council.

Neil Kermode, Managing Director at the European Marine Energy Centre, said: “ We all know we are going to need renewable energy to power the nation and those of us close to the shore know there is plenty of it in the sea. Government knows the UK is going to have to build and innovate its way out of the climatic and financial corners we find ourselves in and the debate can help bring the two parts together to make sure the support for marine energy will work for the whole of the industry.”

Sue Barr, Chairwoman of the Marine Energy Council, said: "The debate initiated by Alistair Carmichael is very welcome and timely. Decisions taken by UK Ministers in the near future will determine the delivery of the UK marine energy industry over the next decade and beyond.

"The critical need is for revenue support which recognises that tidal stream and wave are at an earlier stage than more established technologies like wind and solar. It is common sense to make specific provision which allows them to move from technical feasibility, which is proven, to commercial implementation.

"Our industry will soon repay that confidence by bringing down costs and delivering jobs and economic benefits, as has happened with other renewable sectors. The UK is still a world leader in marine energy and the potential is enormous at home and in export markets, based on a British supply chain.”