THE UK Government has confirmed it is willing to remove parts of a controversial trade bill which could break international law.

In a statement published this afternoon, the government stated it would be prepared to remove clauses in the UK Internal Market Bill about the Northern Ireland Protocol, which were said to allow Westminster to break international law in a "specific and limited" way by abandoning checks on goods coming from NI to GB.

The statement explains that if the EU and UK negotiators are able to iron out the details around goods flowing between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, it would be willing to remove law-breaking clause 44.

It also states two other clauses which would allow law-breaking would be deactivated.

It comes after Michael Gove held last-minute crunch talks with European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic this morning.

The statement released by the Government stated: " The UK Government is committed to the full implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol in a pragmatic, proportionate way which recognises Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s customs territory, and upholds the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions.

"The UK Government set out on 17 September that Parliament would be asked to support the use of clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the UK Internal Market Bill, and any similar subsequent clauses in a Finance Bill, only in circumstances where the fundamental purposes of the Northern Ireland Protocol would be undermined...

" Since then, the UK and the EU have worked constructively together through the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee.

"Discussions continue to progress and final decisions are expected in the coming days.

"If the solutions being considered in those discussions are agreed, the UK Government would be prepared to remove clause 44 of the UK Internal Market Bill, concerning export declarations.

"The UK Government would also be prepared to deactivate clauses 45 and 47, concerning state aid, such that they could be used only when consistent with the United Kingdom’s rights and obligations under international law.

"Good progress continues to be made regarding the decision as to which goods are ‘at risk’ of entering the EU market.

"Talks continue this afternoon. In the light of those discussions, the Government will keep under review the content of the forthcoming Taxation Bill."