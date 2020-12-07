NICOLA Sturgeon has defended a new £5,000 taxpayer-funded guide to “Pandemic politeness”, while also saying people are free to ignore it.

The First Minister was responding to criticism on social media that the "light-hearted" eight-page advice on Covid "etiquette" was a waste of cash and a sign of the nanny state at work.

The Scottish Tories said the "patronising" effort belittled the huge sacrifices people made every day.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government was trying to be helpful, but people were also free to make their own choices about the scenarios covered.

Called The Covid Guide to Etiquette and Pandemic Politeness”, and illustrated with basic cartoons, the guide offers tips on “awkward situations” and how to “avoid causing offence”.

It said more than 80 per cent of Scots had “experienced an awkward social interaction during the pandemic” and most worried about appearing rude and hurting someone’s feelings.

Scenarios covered include social distancing with strangers, household deliveries, refusing invites to social gatherings, and maskless work colleagues.

Describing itself as a “modern, light-hearted twist on traditional etiquette guides”, the £4,853 publication also recommended giving someone a “virtual hug” if they unwisely tried to give you a real one.

Tory Edinburgh City Councillor Jo Mowat tweeted: “Good grief are we really paying for this to be produced - clearly setting out the rules should be enough”.

Others described it as “propaganda”, “lunacy” and “a joke”.

Asked at the daily briefing if the guide was treating people like children, Ms Sturgeon said: “We’re trying to be as helpful as possible to people.

"People ask for guidance on all sorts of things.

"People are not forced to follow it.

“This is a difficult situation. We’re trying to help people through it as much as possible.

“People are grown-ups. I’ve tried to treat people like grown-ups.

“People are perfectly able, if they feel it’s better, to make their own decisions about how to handle some of these difficult situations that we all find ourselves in because of this pandemic.”

Ms Sturgeon said she did not know how much the Scottish Government publication had cost.

MSP Brian Whittle MSP, the Conservative Shadow Minister for Public Health, Mental Health, Wellbeing & Sport, said: “Scots get the damage this pandemic has caused and have been making a herculean effort to abide by the rules for months now.

“I’m afraid this guide belittles the sacrifices they have made and is the definition of patronising.

“It is another page out of the SNP’s nanny state playbook and treats sensible men and women across the country like toddlers rather than adults.

“It is time for the SNP to actually concentrate on what matters for once and ensure a clear and accountable roll out of the new vaccine.

“There are already a number of unanswered questions on key measurements for getting the injection up and running including on storage, logistics, staffing and vaccination locations.”

A Scotish Government spokesperson said: “Given our research shows over 80% of people in Scotland have felt awkward when trying to follow the rules and the majority worried about appearing rude or hurting someone’s feelings, we produced this guidance alongside experts in behavioural science to give people useful tips and hints."