It's looking set to be a busy week in Scotland, with a number of important announcements relating to the coronavirus pandemic - and the rollout of the first Covid vaccines.

With the festive season beginning across the country, many are eager to hear the latest coronavirus news.

Here is what we can expect this week:

Tuesday

Covid vaccine

The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine is due to begin tomorrow. The first people to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech jab will be the vaccinators themselves, followed by people aged over 80 and health and social care workers.

Scotland will receive 8.2% of the 800,000 doses - just over 65,500 - in the first delivery secured by the UK, with more expected in the weeks ahead.

Tier change announcement

Nicola Sturgeon's announcement on Tuesday is one which many Scots will have been waiting for.

Areas which are currently in Level 4 will be moved down by at least one level, the First Minister confirmed today, and it will be announced tomorrow which level each area will enter.

The First Minister usually presents her updated review to Holyrood at around 2.20pm each Tuesday.

The announcement is then followed by questions from MSPs.

It will be available to watch via the Scottish Government's live stream on their Twitter feed, or on BBC Scotland.

School exam update

We could potentially be hearing an update from Deputy First Minister John Swinney this week regarding secondary school exams.

At today's daily coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said she believes Mr Swinney will be offering a statement to parliament this week and it may be as soon as Tuesday.

She said it may include an update on his position on holding Higher and Advanced Higher exams next year.

Friday

Level changes come into force

Any change to an area's level will come into force at 6pm on Friday.

This means that all areas currently under Level 4 lockdown restrictions will remain in these rules for the duration of Friday until 6pm.

Saturday

Scotland wakes up to level changes

We're expecting the bulk of Scotland to open up again on Saturday in accordance with the tier changes.

As Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed Level 4 areas will move down at least one level, we can expect non-essential shops to open their doors on Saturday morning for the first time in several weeks.

Similarly, close contact services like hairdressers will begin seeing customers again for their first full day of trading since November 20, and gyms will welcome back those looking to exercise away from the cold.