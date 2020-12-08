AS an elderly person, now alone, I was desperately upset yet again this morning, listening to the phone-in on Radio Scotland re the elderly in care homes.

I realise that those in charge of care homes and their staff have been terrified of being blamed for causing the deaths of their residents and the recent stramash around this has probably made them even more anxious. That still leaves the basic question unanswered. We know what they are trying to save them from, but what are they saving them for? To spend the short time left to them in misery, in isolation from the only part of the life they had led that was still left to them, contact with their family?

Do not forget that every one of us is the product of the life we have led, and with that goes one’s own sense of identity, the instinctive knowledge of who you are. Those in a care home have already lost every bit of that life and that personality, except for the link to their family. Take that away and what is left? The knowledge that they may not live long enough ever to see or touch them again?

Moreover, since most visitors have not been allowed near relatives since the beginning of lockdown, it must be obvious that the more likely cause of the virus getting into care homes is through staff, who are going home to their families, shopping and meeting the world outside. If PPE is sufficient for them actually to be close enough to handle patients, was it beyond the wit of care home managers to arrange equally safe family visiting?

This situation has undoubtedly caused many early deaths, as many residents – one of my friends included – simply turned their faces to the wall when the last incentive to live on was taken away. So, while we deny the maximum level of palliative care to the suffering in case it hastens death, here we have imposed a condition which we know can and does hasten death.

Logic? Consistency? Humanity? Personally, I was unutterably thankful that I was able to sit on the bed and hug my dying husband through his last 12 hours. Had I been denied that right, I would without doubt have been unable to face my future, and it would have been the only circumstance that would have led me to consider ending my own life. Things must change – now.

L McGregor, Falkirk.