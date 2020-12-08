Billy Connolly is set to have a very special retirement bash on television this Christmas, complete with tributes from Oscar winners, knights of the realm, and a Beatle.

It’s Been a Pleasure marks Connolly’s retirement from live stand-up, announced earlier this year. Besides salutes from Dustin Hoffman, Whoopi Goldberg, Elton John, and Paul McCartney, it includes interviews with the Glaswegian and his wife, Pamela Stephenson, at their home in Florida.

As part of his grand cheerio, Connolly, 78, has named his favourite stand-up of all time, the comics he rates today, what he will miss most and least about his career, and his favourite country to perform in. Clue: it is not Scotland.

READ MORE: Will the real Billy Connolly please stand up?

Connolly announced he had Parkinson’s in 2013. Since then he has continued to work, with his last world tour ending three years ago. Now it is time to step back from stand-up.

“Since the Parkinson’s came along I’m still the same in many ways, but I don’t think as sharply as I need to for that job,” he says in an interview to mark the 75-minute special on STV. “I’ve done 50 years and that’s plenty. Quitting is the right thing to do. I feel very content with the decision.

“It’s much better to stop when it’s still your idea. You don’t want to turn up for a gig and there’s nobody there.”

That happened to him once, in Perth. “There was a wee notice on a piece of foolscap paper stuck to the door: ‘Show has been cancelled due to lack of interest’.

READ MORE: Billy Connolly on 'pathetic' Scottish Labour

Clips from his classic sets are included in the retrospective. It has been odd to revisit some moments, he says.

“I get embarrassed watching myself, so I dodge it if I can. It’s weird, sometimes I don’t find myself very funny. Then I might watch the same thing again a year later and think it’s terrific. I have a strange relationship with my own stuff.”

Connolly and Stephenson have been in lockdown in Key West since April. He has been doing a lot of drawing, and trying to get ahead with his memoir. It’s going slowly, he says.

“I sat down to write a novel once and never got past page two. Writers impress the hell out of me. Especially comedians who write as well. I don’t know how they do that.”

One thing he will miss from stand-up is the stage door after a gig. “I used to meet some lovely people, waiting after shows to say hello. I was always thrilled by that.”

READ MORE: The night Billy Connolly walked into ambush at BBC

The last thing he will miss is the panic before going on stage. “It’s terrifying, like walking the plank. My nerves got worse as the years went by.”

Among those paying tribute is Whoopi Goldberg, who appeared with Connolly in an HBO special that introduced him to America. “You don’t get opportunities to see that kind of artistry. People loved it,” she recalls.

Russell Brand admits to being “somewhat sentimental” about Connolly. His is not the only contribution that features tears.

“I want him to be around for a long, long time,” says Dustin Hoffman.

Lenny Henry says Connolly is one of a kind. “There are not many that leave a mark you know.”

While he has visited dozens of countries as a stand-up or a travelogue presenter, one nation stands out as Connolly’s favourite.

“Australia. I love it there and they’re brilliant audiences. Great gigs. I think me and Australians have an affinity. We both have a rebellious side and we recognise that in each other.”

The greatest stand-up he ever saw was Chic Murray. “He was the guv’nor. I saw him live several times. He had a bizarre style like Max Wall. They spoke about a world that didn’t really exist.”

READ MORE: Why I'll never apologise over religion routine

Among current stand-ups, he has a general admiration for anyone who puts themselves in front of an audience.

“I know that sounds like a cop-out answer but it’s true, I’ve always liked all comedians. I like guys that perform in little pubs in Govan and Partick. They’re doing the real work. I like Peter Kay. He makes it up as he goes along sometimes, too.”

Asked if he has a message for those who came to see him over the years, he says: “I love you all. And thanks very much.”And for those, like the audience in Perth, who didn’t? “Serves you right. You’ve had your chance.”

It’s Been a Pleasure, December 30, STV, 9.30pm