Tiny Pretty Things (Netflix, from Mon)

In 2015, authors Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton welcomed the publication of Tiny Pretty Things, their collaborative novel about life at an elite ballet school. It was an instant success and has won numerous plaudits since - and now it's been turned into a 10-part TV series. The story follows the fortunes of a group of hugely talented teenagers from a variety of backgrounds, both poor and privileged, who have left their homes and families behind to pursue their dreams of becoming professional dancers. They are enrolled at the Archer School of Ballet, which is aligned with the city's renowned professional company, City Works Ballet. But it soon becomes clear that the institution is hiding a multitude of sins... Lauren Holly, Kylie Jefferson and Brennan Clost star.

The Expanse (Amazon Prime, from Wed)

Hopefully this hit sci-fi series will continue for as long as James SA Corey keeps writing the books that inspire it. The ninth is due to be published next year, with a novella to follow - and then that, if what Corey claims is true, will be that. Thankfully the TV show is slightly behind; Amazon is about to unleash the fifth season, which is set to contain 10 episodes, one of which will be directed by the show's star, Thomas Jane. This time around, the story begins as thousands of humans leave the solar system, hoping to find new homes and their fortunes on planets beyond the alien Ring. Meanwhile, the crew of the Rocinante face numerous personal challenges that may impact on the wider community.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix, from Fri)

Much has already been said about this eagerly awaited period drama, based on August Wilson's acclaimed play, mostly because it features the final performance of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August. He's on top form here as ambitious trumpet player Levee, but it's Viola Davis who takes centre stage as Ma Rainey, the blues legend who went on to inspire a whole generation of singers. The story focuses on a recording session in Chicago in 1927, during which Ma is locked into a battle of wits with her white manager and producer as she seeks control of her music. Levee, meanwhile, alleviates the boredom as he and his fellow musicians wait for the session to start by asking his colleagues about their experiences, which brings some shocking revelations to light.

Gold Digger (BritBox, from Fri)

Julia Ormond and Ben Barnes join forces for this six-part drama from Marnie Dickens, who cut her scriptwriting teeth on Hollyoaks, but gained more plaudits for creating Thirteen, an early vehicle for Jodie Comer. Ormond plays Julia, a wealthy 60-year-old who has spent her entire life putting other people first, including her ex-husband Ted and their three children, high-achiever Patrick, self-destructive Della and baby of the bunch Leo. But she decides to prioritise her own happiness after falling for Benjamin, a man 24 years her junior (Barnes). Will the couple live happily ever after, or can her loved ones prove that the new man in her life is only interested in her money? Alex Jennings and Julia McKenzie are among the supporting cast.

The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt (Amazon Prime, from Fri)

James May currently has an alternative - and, frankly, unlikely - career as a TV chef thanks to his Amazon series Oh Cook, but now he's back on the box on more familiar ground, alongside his buddies Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond. The programme sees the trio take a trip to Madagascar, where they traverse dangerous, rough roads while supposedly on the trail of some elusive pirate treasure. What can we expect to see? Well, we'll be disappointed if there aren't any explosions, car makeovers or the familiar sight of Hammond in jeopardy. The show was initially set to air earlier in the year, but was pushed back by numerous Covid-19-related issues. Hopefully it has all been worth the wait.