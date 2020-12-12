Saturday

Scotland: My Life in the Wild (C4, 6pm)

Hamza Yassin was born in Africa, a place inhabited by a wide variety of incredible wildlife. However, the cameraman and photographer prefers to capture the creatures living in his adopted homeland of Scotland. He lives on the spectacular west coast, and when he isn't competing in the Highland Games, finds plenty of inspiration for his work on his doorstep. Here he takes viewers on a tour of one of his favourite spots, the Ardnamurchan peninsula, where he photographs such species as red deer, pine martens, white-tailed sea eagles and puffins over the course of a summer. Expect to be in awe at some of the sights caught on Yasmin's camera - they may even inspire you to explore your local countryside.

Live Heineken Champions Cup Rugby Union (Channel 4, 12.30pm)

Bristol Bears kick-off their 2020/21 European campaign with a home clash against Clermont Auvergne at Ashton Gate. The Bears won their first European trophy in October as they beat French side Toulon 32-19 in the Challenge Cup final in Aix-en-Provence. However, director of rugby Pat Lam's side face a tough test against another French outfit today. Clermont Auvergne have won this competition on three occasions, with the most recent of those triumphs coming in 2017. With commentary by Miles Harrison and pitchside reports from Ed Jackson.

Strictly Come Dancing (BBC1, 7pm)

It's come around scarily quickly this year, but we're already at the semi-final stage. Fans will probably agree that it's been a strong competition, with fewer lame ducks than usual; certainly in previous years, Caroline Quentin, who went out in week 5, would have expected to have lasted longer, but instead said farewell despite performing a creditable and cheeky cha cha cha alongside her partner, Johannes Radebe. She, and the rest of those already eliminated from the contest, will have been sad to go, but whoever leaves tonight will be gutted - to have got so far but not make it to the final must be devastating. Expect some extraordinary routines as the pros push their celebs to their limit - nobody wants to miss out on a chance to lift the glitterball trophy now.

Princess Alice: The Royals' Greatest Secret (C5, 8.35pm)

Ever heard of Princess Alice of Battenberg? Unless you're a royalist or a regular viewer of The Crown, chances are the answer to that question is no - but that should all change after watching this eye-opening and fascinating documentary. Not to be confused with Queen Victoria's second daughter, also called Princess Alice, she was Prince Philip's mother and lived an extraordinary life that included being born deaf, being treated for schizophrenia by Sigmund Freud, founding an order of nuns in Greece and living in Buckingham Palace.

The Jonathan Ross Show (STV, 9.30pm)

There should be plenty of laughs on this week's show because two of Britain's brightest comedic talents are joining Jonathan. David Walliams may have found fame via Little Britain, but these days he's as well known as a judge on Britain's Got Talent and for writing children's books as he is for anything else. No doubt he'll be promoting his latest tome, Code Name Bananas, as well as talking about his other new projects. Micky Flanagan describes what he's been up to lately and his plans for the future. Music comes from Robbie Williams and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Sunday

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing (BBC2, 8.10pm)

It's gentle, often a bit silly, a whole lot of fun - and even those who have never picked up a fishing rod in their lives and have no intention of ever doing so adore this programme as much as folk who love spending hours by a riverbank or on a lakeside. The great news is that a fourth series has already been commissioned and is heading our way next year. Before that, the best buddies have a festive treat for viewers - it's also rather special for Bob Mortimer, because it takes him back to his roots in Middlesbrough. He and Paul Whitehouse spend time angling on the River Esk and Tees in the hope of catching an elusive glorious grayling. Bob also tries to prove to Paul that the spirit of Christmas really does still exist - and that could prove trickier than landing any fish.

Des O'Connor: The Ultimate Entertainer (STV, 9pm)

He was the butt of Morecambe and Wise's jokes on many occasions, but as with most other things, he dealt with it with a smile. Des O'Connor always seemed such a happy person, and that joy at life was infectious, helping turn him into one of the nation's best-loved celebrities. Many of us grew up watching him on TV, usually fronting his chat show in which his easygoing style won over an array of A-listers. So when he passed away last month at the age of 88, it felt almost as if we'd lost a favourite uncle or friend. This documentary pays tribute to O'Connor by charting his rise to fame, from Butlin's redcoat to prime-time TV presenter and chart-topping singer. Among those offering their opinions are Elaine Paige, Cliff Richard, Jimmy Tarbuck, Jay Leno, Melanie Sykes, O'Connor's widow Jodie and their son Adam.

Small Axe: Education (BBC1, 9pm)

The final drama in multi-award-winning film-maker Steve McQueen's series features an extraordinary central performance from screen newcomer Kenyah Sandy as Kingsley, a 12-year-old boy fascinated by astronauts and rockets. But Kingsley is also about to be accused of being disruptive in class, causing him to be sent to a school for those with 'special needs'. His parents, distracted by working two jobs, are unaware their son has become caught up in an unofficial segregation policy, until a group of West Indian women take matters into their own hands.

The Christmas Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC2, 9.10pm)

The grumpy comedian is probably one of the few people who has been quite pleased about lockdown - after all, it's meant that the BBC can't send him to some far-flung place where they expect him to enjoy immersing himself in the local culture. But Ranganathan does get out and about in this festive special, which sees him explore the Hebrides. He spends a week on the islands of Skye, Harris and Lewis in the company of a local crofter who reveals why residents have to fight hard to preserve the region's distinct identity.

The South Bank Show (Sky Arts, 10.45pm)

In the last show of the current series, Melvyn Bragg meets poet, playwright, and novelist Simon Armitage to discuss his colourful career. The West Yorkshire-born writer has been commended for his depictions of modern life and use of vernacular language which makes his work both accessible and revelatory. Armitage's poems have been widely anthologised and in 2018 he was awarded the Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry, before being named Poet Laureate of Great Britain (succeeding Carol Ann Duffy) the following year.

Monday

Chef vs Corner Shop (C4, 5.30pm)

Although celebrity cooks would no doubt beg to differ, some viewers may have thought that it's fairly easy to create a spectacular dish when you have access to a range of exotic and expensive ingredients. However, this new series, which is presented by Chizzy Akudolu, sees a resident chef take on a different challenger each day to find out who can rustle up the best two-course menu with a budget of £10, using ingredients sourced from a corner shop. We begin in Somerset, where Dean Edwards is out to prove he can take on famous chefs and locals alike.

Food Unwrapped's Festive Feast (C4, 8pm)

After the year we've just had, we all deserve a chance to eat, drink and be merry this Christmas, but how much do we know about the food that's likely to be gracing our dinner tables? Well, we'll know a lot more after this episode, which sees Jimmy Doherty hosting a party at his farm. The guests will be bringing the gift of knowledge, as Amanda Byram exposes the surprising truth about turkey crowns, Kate Quilton uncovers the art of making the perfect Christmas cake, and Briony Williams investigates the classic starter, prawn cocktail.

The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown (BBC1, 8.55pm)

As lockdown drags on, Geraldine really needs a haircut - in fact, she's so desperate, she'll even let a friend do it. Unfortunately, they are rather more used to working with animals, so the results may leave her wishing she'd just kept growing it. The vicar also get the chance to spend time with some of the children from the local primary school, which she can hopefully use to help them sort out which miracles were performed by Christ and which were the work of magicians Dynamo and Penn and Teller.

The Real Full Monty: On Ice (STV, 9pm)

When it comes to spotting coronavirus symptoms, many people have spent the past year being hypervigilant. But it's still important that we check our bodies for cancer - which is why a host of celebrities are braving the cold and performing a strip routine the ice. The ladies are represented by Woman's Hour legend Dame Jenni Murray, actress Linda Lusardi and Hayley Tamaddon, Love Island's Shaunghna Phillips, and This Morning's Dr Zoe. While baring all for the boys will be rugby star Gareth Thomas, actor Jamie Lomas, singer Jake Quickenden, jockey Bob Champion, Diversity's Perri Kiehly and Love Island's Chris Hughes. All of them have been touched by cancer, but only half of them have skated before, so Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan really have their work cut out in the first of a two-part special.

Yellowstone (Paramount, 9pm)

In the second-season finale, unlikely partnerships, new enemies and disloyalty threaten to tear the Dutton family apart. Their feud with the Becks reaches boiling point as the Duttons organise a desperate plan to save Tate, and the Beck brothers execute their most daring scheme yet. Meanwhile, as Dan Jenkins forms an alliance with a group of nearby Native Americans, he finds himself under attack from would-be assassins. And Monica beseeches Kayce to murder those responsible for her son's kidnapping. But how will her emotionally-charged wish affect her fate?

Tuesday

The Great British Bake Off: The Winners (C4, 8pm)

Peter was recently crowned the 2020 winner in a particularly heartwarming final, but a two-part special is going back in time to celebrate the other bakers who have lifted the cake-stand trophy. We're starting at the beginning with a celebration of the first five winners, including Edd and Nancy, who was one of the show's most surprising champions. The episode relives their time in the tent, from their first challenges to their final showstopper, and reminds us of some of their highs - and lows.

MasterChef: The Professionals (BBC1, 9pm)

After five weeks on intense challenges, just six chefs remain as the competition reaches finals week. So, the pressure is definitely on as they are split into two groups of the three for their last Invention Tests. The first group must put their own spin on the classic rabbit in a mustard sauce, but their twist can't involve leaving out the bunny - this test isn't just about body and flavour, it also requires them to eliminate waste. The second group create a classic bouillabaisse, with a rouille and a crouton that must be hearty and elegant. In each group, the chef who serves the best dish goes straight into the final four - and moves one step closer to being crowned the winner on Thursday. But the remaining four must fight for their place in the competition by showing off their pastry skills to make a dessert of dreams.

Christmas at Hampton Court (C5, 9pm)

Chief Curator Tracy Borman joins viewers for a behind-the-scenes look at the historic palace, exploring royal Christmas celebrations past and present. Some of Hampton Court's traditions date back to the time of one of its most famous inhabitants, Henry VIII, including blessing the giant shire horses and bringing in the mistletoe from the Home Park. Other Tudor rituals that have endured to the present day include decking the halls in festive greenery, and there's also an insight into the carol service in the Chapel Royal.

Great Speeches (BBC Four, 10pm)

Conservative MP Geoffrey Howe's speech 12 days after his resignation from the government in 1990 is widely seen as pivotal in Margaret Thatcher's downfall as Prime Minister. They had disagreed over the EU and he broke ranks after she had declared that Britain would never join the euro. He described Thatcher's attitude to British negotiations in Europe as: "rather like sending your opening batsmen to the crease, only to find... their bats have been broken before the game by the team captain." This programme replays the speech in the House of Commons that encouraged Michael Heseltine to challenge Thatcher's leadership. Within weeks she had left No.10.

The Year that Changed Love (C4, 10pm)

Covid has changed a lot of things this year, including many people's love lives. It's kept some couples apart, forced others a little too close together and inspired many singletons to check out the world of socially distanced dating. This documentary follows different people who have managed to make the experience work for them, including 50-year-old divorcee Louise from Salisbury, who started exploring dating sites with the help of an online love guru. In Llanelli, Ffion and Ben can't see each other - and when they finally are united, they can't touch. Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, Claire gets over her commitment phobia by going into lockdown with Jade after just one date, as in Bradford, separated couple Dean and Emma rekindle their spark while in isolation.

Wednesday,

Vicky McClure's Dementia Choir at Christmas (BBC1, time tbc)

The 37-year-old actress, whose grandmother 'Nona' Iris passed away in 2015 after suffering from dementia, previously brought together singers with the condition for documentary series Our Dementia Choir. A follow-up, Vicky McClure's Dementia Revolution, in which the Wollaton-born star will explore some of the ways dementia is being treated, is due to be broadcast on the BBC soon. But before that, this heartwarming festive special sees Vicky meet new recruits for the choir, discuss how they were diagnosed with the disease and how they have coped during lockdown. The programme also sees her reunited with her Line of Duty co-star Arian Dunbar who helps choir member Mick Bosner - who was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's in 2018 at age 51 - ahead of a very special Christmas performance at the London Coliseum.

Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape (STV, 8pm)

During the 18th century, smuggling was rife around the Kent coast. And in the final episode of his staycation series, Paul heads down to Botany Bay to discover more about the gangs and the notorious battle of spring 1769. He meets locals Pete and George, who explain to him how the soft, chalky white cliffs around Dover were perfect for smugglers to drill tunnels where they could hide their treasures. Later, Paul scales the great tower at the iconic Dover Castle, before making his way to Port Lympne Reserve, one of the UK's leading wildlife conservation centres.

Portrait Artist of the Year 2020 (Sky Arts, 8pm & 9pm)

The seventh series of the painting competition reaches its climax as host Stephen Mangan invites the remaining three artists to attempt to capture the likeness of comedian, actor and political activist Eddie Izzard. Then, after this year's winner is decided, cameras follow the triumphant artist as he or she completes a £10,000 commission to paint world-famous dancer and director of the Birmingham Royal Ballet, Carlos Acosta, for a piece that will be exhibited at the Birmingham Art Gallery.

Christmas at Highclere Castle (C4, 9pm)

Highclere Castle, the ancestral seat of the Carnarvon family, has hosted kings, queens and world leaders. And thanks to smash-hit TV series and film Downtown Abbey, the Victorian-era house has become a full-blown star in its own right. As guests of the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, viewers will discover what life is like at the real Downton during Christmas and meet the small dedicated team tasked with creating seasonal cheer in the castle. It's a race against time to get everything prepared in time to welcome small groups of guests for guided tours and tea, as well as a virtual gin cocktail party hosted by the Earl and Countess.

The Vanishing of Suzy Lamplugh (C5, 9pm)

In July 1986, estate agent Suzy Lamplugh vanished after arranging an appointment for a house viewing in Fulham. In her diary, she had written the name of the person who had booked the viewing: 'Mr Kipper'. Suzy has never been found and the identity of Mr Kipper remains a mystery. The programme explores the dramatic twists and turns of the case across more than three decades and what went wrong with the original investigation. It also draws upon the police's reinvestigation of the case, and follows the emergence of a prime suspect in Suzy's murder.

Thursday

Nadiya's American Adventure (BBC1, 8pm)

Nadiya Hussain concludes her short but sweet culinary journey with a visit to California, home to one of the most diverse populations in the US. From Los Angeles to San Francisco, she will be meeting people who are passionate about bringing their Asian, Latin and Middle Eastern food culture to the States. Nadiya is invited to a Mexican quinceanera - an extravagant fiesta celebrating a girl's 15th birthday - before cooking for an all-woman daredevil rodeo riding team and making handmade fortune cookies with a grandma in one of the last remaining workshops in San Fran's Chinatown.

The Savoy at Christmas (STV, 9pm-10pm)

The recent run of docuseries The Savoy illustrated how one of the world's most prestigious hotels coped during a pandemic. And now we get to see how the staff manage during its busiest time of year. Head butler Sean is preparing his newest recruit, Michael, for his first ever Christmas at the hotel. Michael has an important role - he is responsible for looking after the Sprenger family, who spend every Christmas at The Savoy. While restaurant director Anne is busily preparing the hotel's four restaurants and her 160 staff, The Savoy Grill's director Thierry and executive head chef Ben are also preparing for a very busy period. With a seven-course Christmas lunch to prepare and three sittings, they will be serving up a total of 4,500 dishes on the big day. Thierry says: "Of course, I'd rather be at home. But let's enjoy it."

Taskmaster (C4, 9pm)

It's the grand final of what has been another brilliantly bonkers run of the comedy panel show. Tonight, Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring make one final bid to win Greg Davies much-coveted golden noggin. But with at least four-fifths of the comical quintet still in with a genuine shout of triumphing at the climax of the episode, who will eventually prevail is anyone's guess. 'Little' Alex Horne, the all-seeing Taskmaster's personal assistant, watches on as Katherine searches for a spider and Daisy destroys a mannequin. Meanwhile, after all these weeks, Johnny's pocket watch finally comes in handy - but will the device help the St Helen's comic take home the prize?

New Elizabethans with Andrew Marr (BBC2, 9pm)

When the Queen ascended the throne in 1952, Britain could still be defined by its manufacturing bases: Sheffield steel, Cornish tin, Welsh coal, Clyde-built ships. But over the next 40 years, all that would change. In the concluding episode, Andrew looks at how the decline in Britain's heavy industries has shaped the nation we have become. We will see how inventors like James Dyson have built up billion-pound empires, and how British culture and creativity have become perhaps our most valuable assets, from advertising and architectural design, to music and monarchy.

Inside Lidl at Christmas (C5, 9pm)

Does Lidl offer the cheapest turkey and trimmings? How does it compare on quality? And who will win in the annual Christmas pudding taste test? We join the Wynne family as they put the German discount retailer through its paces and discover if its random gifts are worth wrapping up. From serving up luxury foods to award-winning wines, this programme reveals just how Lidl prepares for the seasonal rush, how it keeps prices down, and asks if its festive advert is good enough to convince shoppers to step inside their stores.

Friday

George Clarke's Amazing Spaces: Winter World Tour (C4, 8pm)

Last year, for their Amazing Spaces Winter Wonderland special, architect George Clarke and master craftsman Will Hardie embarked on a road trip to explore the ingenious small-space wonders hidden away among the snowy peaks of the Swiss, French and Italian Alps. Now, in this special episode, George and Will travel to three more picturesque wintry destinations - Norway, Finland and Canada - to check out more amazing designs, from ice hotels to stunning modern homes. Along the way, they build an igloo, race toboggans, feed reindeer and dodge a bear.

Waterhole: Africa's Animal Oasis (BBC2, 8pm)

The rains finally fall at the waterhole, and for the first time in half a year, grass begins to grow, changing the fortunes for the wild residents. The area is transformed into a grazing pasture and a pair of Egyptian geese take up residence on the waterhole's edge. This time of year can be harder for predators as prey can migrate further, and using the remote cameras, Chris Packham and the team reveal how the 'waterhole hyena clan' copes with these new circumstances. Ella Al-Sharmah uncovers the shift in the waterhole timetable and new competition flooding into the area: wildebeest.

Jane McDonald: Christmas Cruising (C5, 9pm)

The singer travels up the Rhine, creating her very own festive season in her cabin aboard the SS Antoinette. The ship has been described as "a floating version of the Palace of Versailles", the decadent chateau that was home to the French nobility from the 1680s to the 1780s. During her trip, Jane visits some of the most dazzling festive markets that Europe has to offer, sampling traditional food and drink, as well as unique seasonal customs. Back on board, the fun continues as Jane joins her fellow shipmates to make decorations and create her signature Christmas dish. A rousing musical performance by carol singers entertains passengers as the ship makes its way to Switzerland - the final stop on this magical festive cruise.

Celebrity Gogglebox: The Best of 2020 (C4, 9pm)

A chance to catch-up with some of the best moments from this year's series which featured more of the nation's favourite stars settling down to watch TV. The line-up of famous faces critiquing the biggest and best shows includes Denise van Outen and her partner Eddie, Rylan-Clark-Neal and his mum Linda, Roman Kemp and dad Martin, Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman, Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, KSI and S-X, and, of course, Happy Mondays bandmates Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Eric Clapton: The Story of the Songs (5SELECT, 11pm)

Tonight's episode explores the three classic tracks that showcase the musical genius and troubled soul that is Eric Clapton. First up is the 1977 hit Cocaine, which not only confronted Clapton's own addiction head-on, but provided a stark warning against the horrors of dependency. The 1990s saw Clapton dealing with unimaginable tragedy after a horrific accident resulted in the loss of his four-year-old son Conor. Seeking healing through the power of music, he penned tender tribute Tears in Heaven. Finally, My Father's Eyes reveals the sad truth behind Eric's relationship with his father and his troubled childhood.