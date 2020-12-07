MARK Smith makes some false assumptions in his column ("I will never be ashamed of my enduring love for England", The Herald, December 7).

In the first instance, there is no direct comparison to be drawn between a British electorate tolerating a non-English Prime Minister and a Scottish electorate being prepared to accept an English First Minister. These are not equivalent positions and I am not able to recall any riots in Scotland's streets over the election of a UK Prime Minister from England. I also do not believe that the majority of people in this country would have any problem with an English-born First Minister either, as long as that person were to live and work in Scotland and have a commitment to the political aspirations of the nation.

Secondly, Mr Smith seems to maintain a rather outdated view of support for Scottish independence being negatively predicated on antipathy to England and the English. While I accept that there will always be a minority who express such views, it is a foolish mistake to assume the majority feel this way. You see, I love England too. In fact, if I were to take that sentiment further, I was actually born in England, spent a period of my young adulthood living in England and have a number of living English relatives. As it happens, I also love France, Germany, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and have absorbed many of the cultural influences of the United States, where I have also lived and worked. Regardless of any affection I may feel, I don't have any desire to be governed by any of these countries.

The thing is, a commitment to independent governance, to self-determination and to a more localised democracy should never be built on negative feelings toward any other culture – much as I have come to support the cause of political independence, I also hope that when that day comes we will continue to have open and cooperative relationships with our brothers and sisters from elsewhere.

David Gray, Glasgow G11.

I WOULD suggest to Mark Smith that Scottish voters are more discerning than he thinks, and that they will re-elect the SNP next May for a fourth consecutive term precisely because they believe that "the performance of the Scottish Government has been good". However, much to my surprise, I find that I have a lot in common with Mr Smith. I love England and I love the English. My ancestral home is a village in Shropshire, which, post-Covid, I look forward to revisiting, and my favourite author is Jane Austen.

But much as I admire and respect English people, it is not about who we laugh at on TV or what jokes we share but what happens when we go into the polling booths which should determine Scotland's future. England repeatedly votes for Conservative governments, Scotland hasn't voted Tory since the 1950s. England voted to leave the European Union, Scotland voted to remain. Within the UK Parliament of 650 seats, England has 533 seats, while Scotland has but 59 and no power of veto. It is time for Scotland and England to re-adjust their relationship, to call time on the political union while maintaining and indeed strengthening the social union between these two ancient nations; and with Scotland's future in Scotland's hands, both countries will be able to meet as equals in a way the present Union never has and never will manage to achieve.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

IN Mark Smith's article the term "Britain" is used only once, and "Union" once in the last sentence. It would seem that he was writing an essay for publication in The Daily Mail or the Sun.

I hold a passport issued for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – England is not mentioned, or is that going to change from January 1?

The big problem is that Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland do not exist in Westminster and the north-east and north-west of England are now finding out how little attention is being paid to "regional" areas by whatever colour of government is in power.

Sadly, as I write this, our UK Prime Minister and Government are about to pull the plug on negotiations with the EU and take us out of the European Community against the wishes of the majority of voters in Scotland, whatever their political persuasion.

Allan Halliday, Paisley.

WHEN the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999 a prominent Labour politician of the time predicted that "devolution would kill nationalism stone dead". Ignoring the obvious that the individual in question is hardly a candidate to be the next Mystic Meg, what is extraordinary about the statement is its cynicism: devolution seen not as a progressive political and constitutional reform, a democratisation of the British state, but as a political tactic. In this instance one designed to maintain the hegemony of a failed and arrogant political party.

Now, with the British state and many of its institutions in deep crisis, we have growing calls for federalism. Sir Malcolm Rifkind, Gordon Brown and Lord Steel are now vociferous in the cause. How are the Scottish people to view such a cross-party consensus? One reflecting a genuine commitment to the measure or one desperately grasped by politicians as in 1999 to defeat nationalism?

In any case federalism would in all probability leave Scottish institutions marginalised over key questions of policy. Brexit, weapons of mass destruction on the Clyde, fighting pointless wars against innocent people are areas which see and have seen the British state at its worst. Would a federal constitutional arrangement alter this?

Brian Harvey, Hamilton.

NON-NATIONALISTS who are contemplating voting SNP in the Holyrood election have good reason for doing so, it being an opportunity to express our aversion to the chauvinistic populism of the Conservative Chumocracy. I suggest that it cannot be denied that Brexit extremists led that party into a moral vacuum, towards adopting a set of values which are unacceptable to many Scottish citizens.

While independence is one answer to our dilemma it is subject to nationalists coming up with an acceptable assessment of the economic consequences of independence rather than indulging in a “personality-driven stramash ... unaware or unconcerned about how they look to the electorate” ("SNP indiscipline is a symptom of dangerous over-confidence", The Herald, December 5).

I wonder if the time has come for the federalism mooted by Gordon Brown, Malcolm Rifkind and Lord Steel, neither English nor Scottish nationalism being capable of demonstrating that it can meet the needs of a civilised society.

John Milne, Uddingston.

CURRENTLY the SNP heads a minority administration in the Scottish Parliament. Let's keep it that way. Meantime I would suggest that, as a temporary measure, the unionist parties ought to form some sort of coalition to oust the nationalists from office.

The political scene at Holyrood has become a somewhat grim scene. There appears to be discontent on an ongoing basis within the SNP ranks. A division has developed between Sturgeon and Salmond supporters. There is certainly little or no humour during debate, merely a sense of bitterness. One can only surmise that any future independent Scotland, if that phenomenon were ever to happen, would take on the form of a very grim political state.

During the current pandemic outbreak one would have thought that Nicola Sturgeon, and her acolytes, might just have come to realise how much Scotland's economy relies on subsidisation from the Westminster Exchequer, but alas, no. They would appear to believe that Scotland is self-sufficient. And if the SNP's projected model of an independent Scotland was ever admitted as a new state within the EU, Brussels would certainly not be as generous as Westminster has been in economic terms. Scotland would be treated on the same basis as, for example, Greece.

The GERS figures relating to the Scottish economy continue to make grim reading, and certainly will not improve in any way following the Covid outbreak. In her master-plan for Scottish independence how indeed is Ms Sturgeon going to convince us, her more-aware Scots, that she will be able to tackle this most crucial of Scotland's problems? I would suggest with all respect that she has no such answer.

It is more likely that her over-zealous beliefs relating to Scottish independence can only lead to Scotland's economic and political oblivion.

Robert IG Scott, Ceres, Fife.

YOUR correspondent Leah Gunn-Barret (Letters, December 7) describes GERS as "garbage in, garbage out". In contrast, the Scottish Government and the UK Statistics Authority tell us that "the statistics have been found to meet user needs, to be methodologically sound, explained well and produced free of political interference". Each to their own, but I know which judgment I trust.

Peter A Russell, Glasgow G13.

I’M afraid I cannot agree with Alan Fitzpatrick (Letters, December 7) on his proposed Indyref2 question/answers. Yes/No is the most easily understood answer to what should be as simple a question as possible, say “Should Scotland become a self-governing country”. Remain/Leave seems no different in terms of bias from yes/no but requires a more complex question; indeed a qualified question as to what exactly, would we remain in? This present UK? A federated UK? Direct Rule? Who would answer for any of this? We still await Mr Brown’s 2014 “promises” on the BBC. No, this process should be limited to what is deliverable: independence or not independence.

The Electoral Commission is under threat of being scrapped by the Conservative Party, by which intimidation inevitably casts doubts on the impartiality of its judgments. The Conservatives have also threatened the financing of the BBC and the autonomy of the judiciary, so we have a pattern here, forcing perturbed acquiescence to the dread rule of the British state. Keep the referendum simple, therefore.

GR Weir, Ochiltree.

