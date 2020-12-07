LABOUR’S ruling body has approved a draft action to tackle anti-Semitism after a damning report by an equality watchdog.
The move, agreed by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), covers all the recommendations set out in the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) probe, Labour said.
The draft plan will be handed to the EHRC this week and contains steps around changing Labour’s procedures and culture, a party source said.
The move is an “important” step by leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner to “rebuild trust” with the Jewish community, Labour said.
A spokesperson said: “Labour’s National Executive Committee has given its approval to the draft action plan it is required to submit to the Equality and Human Rights Commission this week.
“It covers all the EHRC’s recommendations and is an important step towards Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner’s commitment to rebuilding trust and confidence with our Jewish members and the Jewish community.”
Once a plan is agreed with the EHRC, Labour will regularly meet the watchdog to monitor progress.
