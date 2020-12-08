SCOTLAND'S bars and restaurants are being treated shamefully, with firms on average receiving just a quarter of the financial support they would get in Wales, it has been claimed.

The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG), which represents some of the biggest names in the sector, said it was "yet another blow in an already catastrophic year".

It demanded "fair support compared to other UK nations" and raised concerns about the viability of businesses over the festive season.

It comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will today confirm that 11 council areas, including Glasgow, will move out of lockdown on Friday.

Yesterday, she said all areas currently under level four coronavirus restrictions will move down at least one level following a “short sharp” circuit breaker.

The move will see non-essential shops allowed to reopen in the run-up to Christmas, while hospitality venues will also be able to operate under restricted conditions.

However business owners in areas such as Glasgow have highlighted the crucial difference between dropping to level two, which would allow alcohol sales with a main meal in restaurants, cafes and bars, and moving to level three, under which alcohol cannot be sold in hospitality venues.

The SHG said hospitality businesses in Scotland will receive an average of just £64 of government support a day over the six-week festive period.

The industry would typically make 25 per cent of its annual profits at this time of year, it said.

By contrast, the SHG said the average daily support rate for businesses in Wales is £269, while in Northern Ireland it is £147 and in England it is £80.

The body said larger employers in Scotland with multiple premises also face a cap on the help they can claim, despite having higher property, staff and other costs.

Meanwhile, some businesses are still waiting on the £1,650 grant payments promised by the First Minister for those forced to close in October under temporary restrictions, it said.

Even if areas move down a level from Friday, the SHG said many businesses will be unable to trade viably, and "certainly not enough to recoup significant losses".

It said the position is "even starker" when compared to the financial support offered in other European countries such as Germany, the Netherlands and France.

SHG spokesman Stephen Montgomery said: “It’s yet another blow in an already catastrophic year.

"Not only have we faced tougher restrictions but we’re eligible for less support.

"This is a shameful way to treat the thousands of hard-working, dedicated staff whose jobs rely on the hospitality sector, especially when you consider that they have to the face the public about the government’s confusing measures.

"We want fair support compared to other UK nations.

"We also want the easing of restrictions to come into effect at 6am on Friday 11 not 6pm, otherwise that’s another day of trading lost.

"Finally, we reiterate our call to the government to tweak the tiers and let us trade viably.”

The SHG includes big names such as the the DRG Group, which owns Di Maggio’s and Café Andaluz, and the G1 Group.

Scottish Conservative economy spokesman Maurice Golden said: “The SNP have been far too slow to get vital funding out the door to our hospitality businesses which are crying out for support.

"[Chancellor] Rishi Sunak has delivered nearly £10 billion worth of support to the SNP, yet they are still hoarding 'around £1 billion' of this money, according to the Fraser of Allander Institute.

"Our hospitality businesses can be short-changed no longer. That’s why [Scottish Conservative leader] Douglas Ross has called for a year-long extension to 100% business rates relief and an urgent review of grant funding.

"The Scottish Conservatives will this Wednesday bring forward a vote demanding greater support for businesses and we expect the SNP to put their money where their mouth is and finally start using UK Government funding to back business.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “It is factually wrong to say hospitality businesses which need to close because of the restrictions are not being supported.

“Our temporary closure grants pay business required to close by law £2,000 a month where the business’s rateable value is up to £51,000 and £3,000 a month where the rateable value of is more than £51,000. These grants are just one part of our total package of support for the hospitality sector which includes 100 per cent rates relief.

“Overall, our help for Scottish businesses is worth more than £2.3 billion – which is more than the consequentials provided for this by the UK Government.

“Hospitality businesses are also eligible for the UK furlough scheme which we intensively pressed the UK Government to extend to avoid thousands of unnecessary job losses in hospitality and other sectors.

“Key economic levers on tax and borrowing lie with the UK Government and our ability to respond to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic is therefore hampered by this centralised UK budgeting approach.”