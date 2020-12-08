The first Covid-19 vaccines will be administered in Scotland today.
It is the largest-scale immunisation programme in the UK's history and comes as a much-needed boost amid the festive period.
Here is everything you need to know about the Covid vaccine in Scotland:
Is the vaccine in Scotland?
Good news - yes. Nicola Sturgeon confirmed at the weekend that Scotland has received its first doses of the vaccine.
READ MORE: Tier changes, exams and vaccines: The key coronavirus announcements in Scotland this week
The country is expected to receive 8.2% of the 800,000 doses (just over 65,500) in the first delivery secured by the UK, and more is expected to come in the weeks ahead.
Where are the doses being stored?
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the doses will go to the 23 commercial-size freezers in acute hospitals around Scotland.
This is because they can hold the vaccine in the very low temperature it requires.
Where can you get a vaccine?
In the initial stages, only certain people will receive the jab, as outlined in guidance.
But future plans include mass vaccination centres, mobile vaccination centres and high street locations where people can go for a jab.
How is the vaccine administered?
Current information shows that the vaccines require two doses per patient, with a 21-29 day gap between doses.
Who is getting the Covid vaccine first in Scotland?
First of all, the vaccine will be given to vaccinations, before moving on to over-85s and health and social care staff.
Care home residents in Scotland will be able to receive the Pfizer Covid vaccine from December 14.
The interim guidance of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation gave this priority list:
- Older adults in a care home and care home workers
- All those who are 80 years of age and over and health and social care workers
- All those who are 75 years of age and over
- All those who are 70 years of age and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals, excluding pregnant women and those under 18 years of age
- All those who are 65 years of age and over
- Adults aged 18 to 65 years in an at-risk group
- All those aged 60 and over
- All those aged 55 and over
- All those aged 50 and over
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.