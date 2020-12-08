The first Covid-19 vaccines will be administered in Scotland today.

It is the largest-scale immunisation programme in the UK's history and comes as a much-needed boost amid the festive period.

Here is everything you need to know about the Covid vaccine in Scotland:

Is the vaccine in Scotland?





Good news - yes. Nicola Sturgeon confirmed at the weekend that Scotland has received its first doses of the vaccine.

The country is expected to receive 8.2% of the 800,000 doses (just over 65,500) in the first delivery secured by the UK, and more is expected to come in the weeks ahead.

Where are the doses being stored?





Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the doses will go to the 23 commercial-size freezers in acute hospitals around Scotland.

This is because they can hold the vaccine in the very low temperature it requires.

Where can you get a vaccine?





In the initial stages, only certain people will receive the jab, as outlined in guidance.

But future plans include mass vaccination centres, mobile vaccination centres and high street locations where people can go for a jab.

How is the vaccine administered?





Current information shows that the vaccines require two doses per patient, with a 21-29 day gap between doses.

Who is getting the Covid vaccine first in Scotland?





First of all, the vaccine will be given to vaccinations, before moving on to over-85s and health and social care staff.

Care home residents in Scotland will be able to receive the Pfizer Covid vaccine from December 14.

The interim guidance of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation gave this priority list: