OPERATORS of a Scots care home have launched an investigation following complaints that staff were seen huddled together in a secured area without masks or social distancing to celebrate a "retirement farewell".

Footage of the commemoration at Westerfield Care Home in Paisley was posted online and shows the group gathered to celebrate a staff member's retirement. It doubled as a birthday celebration.

The group clapped and cheered alongside presents, flowers, chocolates and birthday balloons.

Hansdale, the owners of the care home are to examine whether Covid-19 policies were breached after at least 12 were gathered close to each other.

It said "appropriate action" would be taken if there was non-compliance.

The footage has caused some upset as some relatives of residents have been unable to see loved ones because of Covid restrictions.

One wrote: "I'm extremely disappointed to see the lack of face coverings and lack of social distance. I understand everyone works together but I'd have thought masks would have been required in such a busy area together.

"We are unable to see our relatives, yet workers can come in, stand so close together, no protection and then go on to our relatives.

"It's great you are enjoying the celebrations, and hats off for the enjoyment but I do hope you understand where our anger comes from?

"My poor mother went to her bed so upset last night she couldn't even talk. Very thoughtless actions, albeit very happy that they are still celebrating etc and life is as normal as possible within the home."

Another said: "Very disappointed to see the lack of face coverings and social distancing! Although it’s a special occasion and we all need some happiness during these times your also going back in to care for people’s elderly relatives.

"We hope and pray this is all over soon so that we can give our loved ones a hug that we’ve been patiently waiting for."

A spokesperson for the operator said: “We have been made aware of a retirement farewell that took place in the secure reception area at Westerfield Care Home.

"We are looking into whether this was done in compliance with our COVID-19 policy and procedures and any appropriate action will be taken.”

Yesterday it emerged the care home demanded that a Covid-19 death is scrapped from its record after proving the resident was free of the virus while in its care.

Westerfield Care Home, which is recorded as having a virus-related fatality with Renfrewshire authorities, asked that the formal records are changed.

The Paisley facility has argued that while the resident had tested positive for Covid-19 six weeks before they were admitted to the home, five additional tests proved they did not have the virus while on the premises.

The resident had tested negative for coronavirus four times while in hospital prior to admission to Westerfield and on a fifth occasion as part of routine testing at the care home.

They resident is understood to have passed away in late May.

Bosses at the home have demanded that the resident’s death is not reported to reflect an outbreak of the virus within the home.